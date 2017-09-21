trending Sponsored Content

Company News

GES Partners with HBO Global Licensing to Kick Off GAME OF THRONES: THE TOURING EXHIBITION in Barcelona, Spain

9/21/2017

On October 28, 2017, GAME OF THRONES: THE TOURING EXHIBITION will make its global debut at the historic Museu Marítim in Barcelona, Spain, for a limited engagement, HBO Global Licensing and GES announced today. Sold Out and Encore are partnering with GES to present the exhibition in Barcelona.



The new 10,000-square-foot interactive experience, inspired by and filled with the breathtaking images and enthralling artifacts from the hit HBO series, will give fans an up-close and personal look at the authentic props, costumes and set decorations from the groundbreaking show. Tickets to this blockbuster event are available at



GAME OF THRONES: THE TOURING EXHIBITION will allow fans worldwide to experience the craftsmanship and artistry of the GAME OF THRONES production up close in the largest public display to date. Featuring a unique mix of immersive environments, interactives, and multimedia content, visitors will experience the lands of Westeros and Essos and relive the trials and tribulations of the series’ nobles and common folk alike who struggle for survival in the shadow of the Iron Throne.



Several dynamically themed exhibition areas based on series settings will feature displays of costumes, props, weapons and armor in an immersive way: The wintry landscapes of the North, the tree-lined pathway of the Kingsroad, and the regal settings of King’s Landing.

The conquered city of Meereen with its garrisons of Unsullied warriors and the loyalists of House Targaryen.

Iconic settings like the House of Black and White, the home of the Night’s Watch: Castle Black; and the frozen lands Beyond the Wall.

The show-stopping centerpiece of the iconic Iron Throne Room, where visitors can gaze upon the Westerosi seat of power in all its foreboding glory. “From the steps of Dragonstone to the Great Pit of Daznak, the country and people of Spain have played host to some of the most iconic settings in GAME OF THRONES,” said Jeff Peters, vice president of licensing and retail at HBO. “It adds to the excitement that our first location for this exhibition is also in a country where we recently launched a new streaming service, HBO España. We’re confident that our fans in Barcelona, throughout Spain, and across Europe, are going to love this new opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of GAME OF THRONES.”



“We are excited to raise a banner in Barcelona, Spain, the gateway to the Mediterranean, as the location for the global debut of GAME OF THRONES: THE TOURING EXHIBITION,” said Eddie Newquist, chief creative officer and EVP of GES. “The opening in Barcelona will represent the culmination of the collaborative efforts of many talented artisans, designers, and craftsmen to bring this unprecedented collection of the iconic props, costumes and settings to fans worldwide, and we are thrilled to kick off the tour in such a historic location.”



"It is an honor for Sold Out to work alongside Museu Maritim, Encore, GES and HBO to bring to Barcelona the world premiere of the official exhibition based on the great television series GAME OF THRONES," says Rafael Giménez, director of Sold Out, promoter of the exhibition in Spain. "The cosmopolitan character of Barcelona and the huge fan base of this fantastic television saga in our country are the main reasons to have selected Barcelona as the first city of this great touring exhibition of GAME OF THRONES. The presence in Barcelona of this impressive show undoubtedly contributes to placing the city on the international circuit of major international exhibitions.”



“It is a great pleasure and an honor to be part of this new adventure,” said Pascal Bernardin of Encore. “At last this iconic series is turning into a live exhibition and winter is coming to Barcelona.”



Additional information about upcoming tour stops will be released in the coming months. For more information, please visit



VISITORS INFORMATION



Venue

Museu Marítim de Barcelona

Av. de les Drassanes s/n,

08001 Barcelona Tel. 933.429.920



Hours of Operation

Tuesday-Thursday: 10 am - 8 pm

Friday-Saturday: 10 am - 9 pm

Sunday: 10 am - 8 pm



Ticket Prices

Adults

Saturday - Sunday & public holidays: 18,50€

Tuesday- Friday: 15,50€

Children (3 to 14 years)v Saturday - Sunday & public holidays: 12,00€

Tuesday - Friday: 10,00€





About HBO Global Licensing

HBO Global Licensing officially licenses the HBO® brand for the development and merchandising of innovative product lines inspired by the network's award-winning programming. With products created around hit series like Game of Thrones® and Silicon Valley® as well as classic series like The Sopranos®, Sex and the City®, True Blood® and Entourage, items include fashion apparel, figures, jewelry, digital and CD soundtracks, prop and costume replicas, games, books, and beverages, as well as exclusive, premium collections in partnership with upscale, designer brands. Merchandise can be purchased in retail stores nationwide, at http://store.hbo.com, and at the groundbreaking HBO retail hub, the HBO Shop®, located at 42nd and 6th Avenue in New York City. HBO Global Licensing products are also sold internationally across Europe (



About GES Events

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading events and brands, including Warner Bros. Consumer Products, National Geographic, The Walt Disney Company, Mary Kay, Twentieth Century Fox, Lightstorm Entertainment and Tableau. GES' National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past eight years, and for the seventh year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the "World's 50 Largest Agency Companies." For more information, visit



About HBO España

HBO España is the first HBO branded destination in Spain and the latest in a long list of services bringing HBO’s renowned programming to international audiences. The premium Subscription Video on Demand service brings all seasons of hit series like Game of Thrones, True Detective and Girls to Spanish subscribers along with HBO classics like The Sopranos and Sex and the City. HBO España subscribers also have access to exciting new HBO series like Westworld and Divorce as well as the very best entertainment from other major programmers. The service provides a broad selection of blockbuster Hollywood movies and quality family fare as well as content from international film studios, local distributors and independent companies. HBO España has an exclusive partnership with Vodafone Spain, making it simple for Vodafone customers in Spain to access the streaming service via Vodafone TV or on their computers, smart phones and tablets. HBO España is a part of HBO Europe, currently in its 25th year of operating HBO television services that now reach 19 European countries. HBO Europe is wholly owned by Home Box Office, Inc., a subsidiary of Time Warner Inc. Worldwide, HBO branded networks bring HBO to over 60 countries reaching approximately 131 million subscribers. HBO's programming is sold into over 150 countries worldwide.



About Sold Out

Since its creation in 1995, Sold Out has directed its activity towards the production, promotion and organization of all kinds of live entertainment events, for promoters and companies as well as for the general public, creating unique experiences throughout all these years. Sold Out has organized in Spain some of the most important entertainment projects that have been carried out in our country in the last 20 years, from concerts to theater, through exhibitions, festivals and corporate events. Sold Out usually works abroad organizing tours and international shows. In 2017, Sold Out presented the international exhibitions "David Bowie Is" and "Björk Digital" in Barcelona and is proud to present this autumn the international debut Game of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition. For more information, visit soldout.es.



About Encore

Encore was created in 1987 by Pascal Bernardin and has since been a major player of the live entertainment business in France, presenting rock and pop artists (The Rolling Stones, Prince, Supertramp), family and Irish shows (Walking with Dinosaurs, Batman Live, Riverdance, Lord of the Dance°) and musicals (Mamma Mia!, Bagdad Café the Musical). Since 2008, Encore has developed the "edutainment" genre in France through different exhibitions: "Our Body The Universe Within”, "Days of the Dinosaur”, "Tutankhamon / His Tomb and His Treasures”, "Titanic The Exhibition”, and "Ice Age Exhibition”. In 2015, in partnership with DG Entertainment and Sold Out, Encore presented Violetta Live, the live version of the famous South American telenovela selling over 260,000 tickets in France and Switzerland and the LEGO® exhibition "The Art of the Brick” in Paris and Zurich. In 2016, in partnership with Firestarter, Encore presented in Brussels «Harry Potter The Exhibition» which draw over 340,000 visitors. In 2017 Encore presented «Dragonland the Exhibition» in Paris, and «Imagine Van Gogh», an immersive exhibition in Grande Halle de La Villette in Paris.





Contact:

DPage@ges.com











