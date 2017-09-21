trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

International

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

People

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

GES Earns J.D. Power Certification for the Ninth Year in a Row

Tweet 9/21/2017

For the ninth straight year, GES, a global, full-service provider for live events, has been recognized for excellence under the J.D. Power Certified Contact Center Program.SM The distinction acknowledges a strong commitment by GES’ National Servicenter operations has been recognized by J.D. Power for providing “An Outstanding Customer Service Experience” for its Live Phone Channel, including interactive voice response (IVR) routing and customer service representative (CSR).



As part of a rigorous evaluation, the GES National Servicenter successfully passed a detailed audit of more than 100 practices that encompass its recruiting, training, employee incentives, management roles and responsibilities, and quality assurance capabilities. J.D. Power also surveyed 200 customers that recently contacted the National Servicenter.



“Achieving J.D Power Certification for nine years in a row, in a dynamic and fast-paced environment, is an honor and a testament to our service culture,” said GES SVP of Operations and National Servicenter Chris Elam. “Our commitment to service starts with the Voice of the Employee which provides the insights and feedback needed to hear the Voice of the Customer. In addition, First Call Resolution is a top priority. We set high standards for ourselves, so our customers can have their needs taken care of in just one contact. We are honored to have our commitment to industry-leading service recognized by J.D. Power.”







According to J.D. Power, “GES has demonstrated its commitment to customer experience by earning their ninth consecutive live phone channel certification. In fact, according to our research, GES’ performance around the ‘courtesy’ and ‘concern’ attributes was especially high.”



For certification status, a contact center must also perform within the top 20 percent of customer service scores, which are based on benchmarks established in J.D. Power’s crossindustry customer satisfaction research. The evaluation criteria includes the customer service representative’s courtesy, knowledge and concern for the customer; promptness in speaking to a person; and timely resolution of the problem or request. Additionally, the experience with the automated phone system is evaluated based on the clarity of the information provided, the ease of navigating the phone menu prompts and the ease of understanding the phone menu instructions.



Launched by J.D. Power in 2004 to evaluate overall customer satisfaction with live phone interactions and to help organizations in various industries increase their efficiency and effectiveness by establishing and continually updating leading practices for handling service calls. The Certified Contact Center Program certifies the live phone channel, the IVR self-service channel and the Web self-service channel. For more information on the Certified Contact Center Program, please visit



The GES National Servicenter is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. Customers may speak to a knowledgeable representative by telephone at 1.800.475.2098 or through live chat. For more information, visit us at





About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Canadian International Auto Show. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past nine years, and for the eighth year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation’s Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit







Contact:

DPage@ges.com











More information about GES...





For the ninth straight year, GES, a global, full-service provider for live events, has been recognized for excellence under the J.D. Power Certified Contact Center Program.SM The distinction acknowledges a strong commitment by GES’ National Servicenter operations has been recognized by J.D. Power for providing “An Outstanding Customer Service Experience” for its Live Phone Channel, including interactive voice response (IVR) routing and customer service representative (CSR).As part of a rigorous evaluation, the GES National Servicenter successfully passed a detailed audit of more than 100 practices that encompass its recruiting, training, employee incentives, management roles and responsibilities, and quality assurance capabilities. J.D. Power also surveyed 200 customers that recently contacted the National Servicenter.“Achieving J.D Power Certification for nine years in a row, in a dynamic and fast-paced environment, is an honor and a testament to our service culture,” said GES SVP of Operations and National Servicenter Chris Elam. “Our commitment to service starts with the Voice of the Employee which provides the insights and feedback needed to hear the Voice of the Customer. In addition, First Call Resolution is a top priority. We set high standards for ourselves, so our customers can have their needs taken care of in just one contact. We are honored to have our commitment to industry-leading service recognized by J.D. Power.”According to J.D. Power, “GES has demonstrated its commitment to customer experience by earning their ninth consecutive live phone channel certification. In fact, according to our research, GES’ performance around the ‘courtesy’ and ‘concern’ attributes was especially high.”For certification status, a contact center must also perform within the top 20 percent of customer service scores, which are based on benchmarks established in J.D. Power’s crossindustry customer satisfaction research. The evaluation criteria includes the customer service representative’s courtesy, knowledge and concern for the customer; promptness in speaking to a person; and timely resolution of the problem or request. Additionally, the experience with the automated phone system is evaluated based on the clarity of the information provided, the ease of navigating the phone menu prompts and the ease of understanding the phone menu instructions.Launched by J.D. Power in 2004 to evaluate overall customer satisfaction with live phone interactions and to help organizations in various industries increase their efficiency and effectiveness by establishing and continually updating leading practices for handling service calls. The Certified Contact Center Program certifies the live phone channel, the IVR self-service channel and the Web self-service channel. For more information on the Certified Contact Center Program, please visit www.JDPower.com The GES National Servicenter is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. Customers may speak to a knowledgeable representative by telephone at 1.800.475.2098 or through live chat. For more information, visit us at www.ges.com About GESGES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Canadian International Auto Show. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past nine years, and for the eighth year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation’s Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit www.ges.com Tweet



