People
Exhibit Partners Adds Sharon Fuller as Vice President Sales and Marketing
9/21/2017
Exhibit Partners (EP), a live brand engagement agency announce that Sharon Fuller, M.A. has joined the company as Vice President Sales and Marketing and a member of our executive team reporting to President, Jeff Dahler.
Sharon is an authority on account leadership, client services and marketing strategy. She joins Exhibit Partners with more than 20 years of experience working with Fortune 500 Companies and marquis brands. She is known for strategic marketing leadership and driving significant business results through integrated marketing campaigns. Skilled at designing innovative solutions that differentiate client brands, building strong cross functional teams that excel at execution, and negotiating successful contracts to create lasting partnerships.
“Sharon is a strategic hire for us as we focus our resources on building our team and services with strong client leadership and engagement strategies," said Dahler. "She brings a ton of experience, and is an inspiring leader who exemplifies Exhibit Partners core values: excellence, creative problem-solver, dedicated, and proactive. "we are excited to have her on our team."
Before joining Exhibit Partners, Fuller was Sr. Account Director in the hi-tech space and spent years cultivating relationships and leading client teams with Aimia formerly Carlson Marketing. Her background includes extensive experience in exhibits, events, and sports environments. “I am profoundly excited to join Exhibit Partners,” said Fuller. “I have enormous respect for the team, the company's future vision, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success."
About Exhibit Partners
EP is a live brand engagement agency known for elevating brands and careers through creative exhibits, retail environments, and experiential events. We are dedicated to our partnerships, committed to excellence in all we do, and creative problem-solvers who don’t believe any challenge is too great. Bring us your brand and we will bring it to life! For more information go to www.exhibitpartners.com.
Contact:
nicole.markley@exhibitpartners.com
More information about Exhibit Partners...
