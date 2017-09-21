trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

International

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

People

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Venues & Destinations

Major Conference Announced for UK's International Convention Centre Wales

Tweet 9/21/2017

Less than three months after building work began on Wales’ first International Convention Centre, another major conference win has been announced at the venue, which is due to open its doors in July 2019. Alzheimer's Research UK Conference - the UK’s largest dementia research conference - will welcome dementia researchers from across the UK and internationally, and is due to be held at ICC Wales in March 2020.



Ian Edwards, Chief Executive, ICC Wales, said: “Having played host to the 2014 NATO Summit and the Ryder Cup in 2010, the appetite for bringing prestigious events to Wales is already well established and we’re thrilled to be welcoming the Alzheimer's Research UK Conference to ICC Wales in 2020. As a brand new, state of the art convention centre, we’ve positioned ourselves as a key venue for major conferences such as this, and our location, size, flexibility and experienced events team all adds to our high profile in the events industry.







“With less than two years to go until we open the doors, we are delighted to have another major win under our belt already - a testament to the pioneering vision of ICC Wales.”



The Alzheimer’s Research UK Conference will feature presentations from researchers and clinicians as well as opportunities to network and forge collaborations. The two-day annual conference provides a forum for researchers to hear the latest investigative findings into Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias – from discoveries in the laboratory to clinical perspectives.



Dr Rosa Sancho, Head of Research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “With our conference growing year on year we are always seeking out the best venues with dedicated teams to ensure the conference is a huge success. Our first ever conference in 2000 had just 12 delegates, but now we attract around 500 researchers each year and the conference has become a premier event for researchers to share their work. We are excited to bring the conference to Wales and to this fantastic new venue.” Once complete in 2019, ICC Wales will provide total floor space for meetings, conferences, exhibitions and events of 26,000sqm – the equivalent size to nearly four international rugby pitches. An £83.7m joint venture between Celtic Manor and Welsh Government, ICC Wales will accommodate 5,000 delegates and includes a 4,000sqm pillar-free main hall, a 1,500-seated auditorium, 12 flexible meeting rooms, a double-height glass atrium and a 2,500sqm outdoor plaza.





About ICC Wales

ICC Wales is an £83.7m joint venture between the owners of the Celtic Manor Resort and Welsh Government and is managed by Celtic Manor’s expert leadership team responsible for the successful delivery of the 2014 Nato Summit and the 2010 Ryder Cup. Opening in 2019, the ICC Wales is located within the grounds of the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport just two minutes from the M4. The new-build 26,000sqm venue will accommodate 5,000 delegates and includes a 4,000sqm pillar-free main hall, a 1,500 seated auditorium, 12 flexible meeting rooms, a double-height glass atrium and a 2,500sqm outdoor plaza for outside events and teambuilding. For more information go to





Contact:

Fleur.McCoy@daviestanner.com









Less than three months after building work began on Wales’ first International Convention Centre, another major conference win has been announced at the venue, which is due to open its doors in July 2019. Alzheimer's Research UK Conference - the UK’s largest dementia research conference - will welcome dementia researchers from across the UK and internationally, and is due to be held at ICC Wales in March 2020.Ian Edwards, Chief Executive, ICC Wales, said: “Having played host to the 2014 NATO Summit and the Ryder Cup in 2010, the appetite for bringing prestigious events to Wales is already well established and we’re thrilled to be welcoming the Alzheimer's Research UK Conference to ICC Wales in 2020. As a brand new, state of the art convention centre, we’ve positioned ourselves as a key venue for major conferences such as this, and our location, size, flexibility and experienced events team all adds to our high profile in the events industry.“With less than two years to go until we open the doors, we are delighted to have another major win under our belt already - a testament to the pioneering vision of ICC Wales.”The Alzheimer’s Research UK Conference will feature presentations from researchers and clinicians as well as opportunities to network and forge collaborations. The two-day annual conference provides a forum for researchers to hear the latest investigative findings into Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias – from discoveries in the laboratory to clinical perspectives.Dr Rosa Sancho, Head of Research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “With our conference growing year on year we are always seeking out the best venues with dedicated teams to ensure the conference is a huge success. Our first ever conference in 2000 had just 12 delegates, but now we attract around 500 researchers each year and the conference has become a premier event for researchers to share their work. We are excited to bring the conference to Wales and to this fantastic new venue.” Once complete in 2019, ICC Wales will provide total floor space for meetings, conferences, exhibitions and events of 26,000sqm – the equivalent size to nearly four international rugby pitches. An £83.7m joint venture between Celtic Manor and Welsh Government, ICC Wales will accommodate 5,000 delegates and includes a 4,000sqm pillar-free main hall, a 1,500-seated auditorium, 12 flexible meeting rooms, a double-height glass atrium and a 2,500sqm outdoor plaza.About ICC WalesICC Wales is an £83.7m joint venture between the owners of the Celtic Manor Resort and Welsh Government and is managed by Celtic Manor’s expert leadership team responsible for the successful delivery of the 2014 Nato Summit and the 2010 Ryder Cup. Opening in 2019, the ICC Wales is located within the grounds of the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport just two minutes from the M4. The new-build 26,000sqm venue will accommodate 5,000 delegates and includes a 4,000sqm pillar-free main hall, a 1,500 seated auditorium, 12 flexible meeting rooms, a double-height glass atrium and a 2,500sqm outdoor plaza for outside events and teambuilding. For more information go to www.iccwales.com Tweet



