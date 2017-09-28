trending Sponsored Content

ScribbleLive Acquires ion interactive

Tweet 9/28/2017

ScribbleLive, the leading content experience platform, announced today that it has acquired interactive content platform provider, ion interactive. With this acquisition, ScribbleLive further strengthens its ability to help companies manage the full lifecycle of their content by bringing new interactive capabilities to its platform.



ion interactive is an enterprise SaaS platform that empowers modern marketers to produce data-driven interactive content at scale and without code. As part of ScribbleLive's content experience platform, ion interactive gives marketers and content-focused teams new capabilities and opportunities to manage interactive experiences. In particular, ScribbleLive's content creation capabilities - with it's Visually network of 1,500+ creative professionals - will help customers supercharge their interactive content, across a wide range of formats and experiences.



"Buyers actually need to interact with a brand about 10 to 15 times before they buy a product," said Vincent Mifsud, CEO of ScribbleLive. "At ScribbleLive, we want to help content-focused teams move beyond developing one-off experiences, and consider their interactive brand as an opportunity to quickly drive relevant experiences and revenue. Every buyer touchpoint is an opportunity for insight and understanding."



This is ScribbleLive's largest acquisition to-date, adding over 50 ion interactive employees and 250+ enterprise customers - including major brands like Salesforce, Starbucks, Deloitte and M&T Bank, further strengthening its focus across software, education, finance and healthcare verticals. ion interactive also has developed strong relationships with many industry leading agencies, making the company a powerful addition to ScribbleLive's partner network.



"At ScribbleLive, we are helping businesses make content their competitive advantage. Adding ion interactive's deep expertise and innovative technology is an exciting opportunity to help our customers create truly relevant and effective content," added Mifsud. "We welcome the fantastic ion teams in Boca Raton, FL and Boston to the ScribbleLive family and look forward to working together."





About ScribbleLive

ScribbleLive is the world's leading content experience platform. ScribbleLive help brands, sports and media organizations manage the full lifecycle of their content. With ScribbleLive, you can ideate, plan, create, distribute and measure your content for any stage of the buyer's journey. ScribbleLive can help make content your competitive advantage and is trusted by over 1,200 customers including Oracle, Red Bull, the NBA and Microsoft. To learn more about ScribbleLive and its offerings, please visit





Contact:

ll@rnmkr.io









