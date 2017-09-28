trending Sponsored Content

Stran Promotional Solutions Acquires Lindon Associates

Tweet 9/28/2017

Top 50 distributor Stran Promotional Solutions (asi/337725) has acquired Holliston, MA-based Lindon Associates (asi/254251). The financial terms of the purchase are not being disclosed however, this agreement represents Stran’s first major acquisition. Stran will be adding Lindon Associates president, Lee Cohen, to a Sales and Business Development role.



“Lee has built Lindon Associates over the last 22 years by focusing intently on his client’s needs. His approach to the promotional industry mirrors that of Stran’s,” said Andy Shape, Co-founder and President of Stran Promotional Solutions. “Our shared philosophy of supporting our client’s growth and revenue goals through promotional marketing is why this acquisition makes perfect sense. Stran will help Lee provide more services “under one roof” and thereby become more valuable to his client base.”



Lindon Associates customers will benefit from Stran’s partnerships and unique offerings. “I’m excited to continue to provide an extraordinary customer experience with the added strength and benefits of the comprehensive range of Stran’s services and expertise,” said Lee Cohen.





About Stran Promotional Solutions

Stran was founded in 1994 by Andrew Stranberg and Andy Shape and is a top 50 Distributor in the US (currently ranked #43). Stran provides organizations with physical branded merchandise, print, packaging, & point of sale while also providing the marketing vehicles to distribute that merchandise via eCompany stores, warehousing & fulfillment, kitting, & direct mail. Stran has also been named a Best Places to Work for 3 years running by Counselor Magazine (a leading trade journal in the Advertising Specialties industry). Stran is based just outside Boston in Quincy, Ma with sales offices across the US and in China. Stran utilizes multiple warehousing sites across North America and has partnerships for worldwide distribution capabilities. For more information go to



About Lindon Associates

Lindon Associates was founded by Donald “Buddy” Cohen in 1988 to provide branded promotional products to clients across multiple verticals including Finance, Technology, Healthcare/Medical, and Hospitality/Tourism.





Contact:

hturkenkopf@stran.com









