Enclave Completes 75,000-Square-Foot Events Venue With Opening of Vivace Rooftop Deck

Enhancing Las Vegas’ designation as one of the top convention cities in the nation, construction on Enclave, a groundbreaking three-story 75,000-square-foot multi-purpose special events venue, is now complete with the opening of its 5,000-square-foot Vivace Rooftop Deck.



Debuting this month, Vivace offers a striking setting with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding mountains. It tops off 22 rooms, which range in size from 147 square feet to 9,000 square feet, with various innovative features built with modern engineering and state-of-the-art technology.



“We designed Enclave with the intent to be able to say ‘yes’ to every special events request,” said Keith Conrad, managing partner of Enclave. “Our sole aim with clients is to bring their vision to life. You want a circular track to hold cars above your guests’ heads? Yes. A private concert for 1,000 people? Yes. A dream wedding on a rooftop with sparkling lights that goes on late into the night, plus plenty of room for the bride and her bridesmaids to get ready? Absolutely.”



Just minutes from The Strip, Enclave is backed by decades of experience via sister-company 3G Productions and its collection of exceptional production engineers. Available for weddings, product launches, press conferences, conventions and more, the space is equipped with state-of-the-art lighting and audio/video technology, electrical distribution, acoustically designed spaces and a top-of-the-line loading dock for care and efficiency. Plus, Enclave’s team of experienced hospitality professionals ensure the highest level of service for all events.







Named after musical terms such as Madrigal, Sonata and Libretto, each room offers something unique. The spacious 9,000-square-foot Enclave Signature Room has a clear ceiling height of 34 feet equipped with the ability to hoist up to 40 tons; as well as elephant doors, capable of accommodating any vehicle legally permitted to drive on the road to load objects of practically any size. The Vivace Rooftop Terrace has its own full-service prep area and is fully prepared to host events for up to 350 guests. Enclave is an event host with unmatched versatility, at a level unlike any other in the Las Vegas Valley. Powered by 3G Productions, a prominent production company known for its partnerships with entertainment powerhouses like AEG Worldwide, Live Nation Entertainment© and Insomniac Events©. Enclave is redefining what it means to host first-class events.



Located at 5810 S. Eastern Ave. at Russell Road, Enclave is one-mile east of McCarran International Airport. More information about the contemporary venue is available on the website at





About Enclave

Just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip at 5810 S. Eastern Ave., Enclave is backed by decades of experience via sister-company 3G Productions and its collection of exceptional production engineers. Available for weddings, product launches, press conferences, conventions and more, the 75,000-square-foot space is equipped with state-of-the-art lighting and audio/video technology, electrical distribution, acoustically designed spaces and a top-of-the-line loading deck for care and efficiency. Plus, Enclave’s team of experienced hospitality professionals ensure the highest level of service for all events. More information is available at



About 3G Productions

3G Productions, headquartered in Las Vegas with capabilities in Los Angeles and Miami, is a world-class event production company trusted by its clients to deliver turnkey expertise and breathtaking experiences. Services include cutting-edge live event production, audio/video installation, professional event staffing, and equipment sales and rentals with the highest levels of quality, professionalism, technology and service. Clients hire 3G with confidence for reliably creating extraordinary events, from corporate and broadcast engagements to concerts and festivals. More information is available at





Contact:

lrogat@3glp.com









