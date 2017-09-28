Association for Advancing Automation Signs Contract with Convention Data Services

trending Sponsored Content

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) has selected Convention Data Services (CDS) as its new trusted registration partner. CDS will provide full registration services (which includes advance registration), onsite management, lead retrieval services and integrations for The Vision Show ( www.visionshow.org ) in 2018 and 2020. The next event, to be held in Boston in April 2018, is produced by AIA (Advancing Vision + Imaging), one of A3’s daughter associations, and is North America's leading showcase of machine vision and imaging components and solutions. The accompanying conference features practical real-world training with the latest technology innovations."We’re expecting next year’s The Vision Show to be our biggest and best event yet,” said Jeffrey A. Burnstein, President of A3. “We’re glad to have CDS on board to help us achieve our registration goals for attendees and exhibitors.”“We are so pleased to begin this new partnership with A3. Our consultative approach means our CDS team is dedicated to providing guidance throughout the entire event cycle to help A3 enhance the event experience for their members and exhibitors,” says David Lawton, Executive Vice President of Sales, Convention Data Services. “We believe our marketing tools, flexible reporting and best practices will give them the tools they need to achieve their event goals.”About Convention Data Services – CDSConvention Data Services (CDS) is the trusted registration and lead capture partner for driving global event connections for businesses and associations worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, Massachusetts, CDS has built multi-faceted solutions to engage attendees, deliver exhibitor ROI and provide actionable analytics for the events industry since 1986. Learn more at www.cdsreg.com About the Association for Advancing Automation – A3The Association for Advancing Automation is the global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. A3 is the umbrella group for Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA – Advancing Vision + Imaging, and Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA). RIA, AIA, and MCMA combined represent over 1,060 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, research groups and consulting firms from throughout the world that drive auto-mation forward. Learn more at www.a3automate.org Tweet



