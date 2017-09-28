trending Sponsored Content

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

Shows & Events

Company News

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News, New Products

Core-apps Announces New Pricing and Features for Access 365

Tweet 9/28/2017

Core-apps, the leading technology supplier to the trade show and events industry, announced today a revised pricing structure and additional features to their Access 365 product.



The updates give associations and event planners a flexible payment structure and technical enhancements, designed to turn an event app into a year-round engagement tool. The updates have solidified Access 365 as the event app industry's most comprehensive year-round engagement product.



The new pricing structure includes a low monthly fee to help mitigate the upfront costs of implmentation. It goes into effect immediately and can be added on to upcoming event apps or to existing apps from previous events.



Jesse Snipper, Core-apps’ Chief Product Officer and one of the creators of the feature, says the goal is to lower the barrier of entry so that organizers can engage with their audiece year-round. “Organizers work so hard to build an audience for their app and then don’t use the app again until the next event. Access 365 gives them an easy way to keep the app fresh and new. The upgrades allow organizations to inexpensively take full advantage of their event app investment year-round.”



Snipper says that the new pricing structure works better for an organization’s technology budget, that often includes monthly website hosting and other digital platform fees.



Access 365 is an innovative event app feature created by the Core-apps team, that fills a gap in the marketplace by providing the following functionality: Turns an event app into a year-round engagement tool

Highlights information about an organization’s mission and benefits

Displays additional content such as: member directory, calendar of events, news, newletters, eBooks, RSS feed and more

Can be configured with links to websites for additional content

Sends out Alerts year-around to keep in touch with users

Social Media content For more information on the benefits of Access 365, please reference this video:



For more information about Core-apps and Access 365, please visit





Contact:

info@core-apps.com









Core-apps, the leading technology supplier to the trade show and events industry, announced today a revised pricing structure and additional features to their Access 365 product.The updates give associations and event planners a flexible payment structure and technical enhancements, designed to turn an event app into a year-round engagement tool. The updates have solidified Access 365 as the event app industry's most comprehensive year-round engagement product.The new pricing structure includes a low monthly fee to help mitigate the upfront costs of implmentation. It goes into effect immediately and can be added on to upcoming event apps or to existing apps from previous events.Jesse Snipper, Core-apps’ Chief Product Officer and one of the creators of the feature, says the goal is to lower the barrier of entry so that organizers can engage with their audiece year-round. “Organizers work so hard to build an audience for their app and then don’t use the app again until the next event. Access 365 gives them an easy way to keep the app fresh and new. The upgrades allow organizations to inexpensively take full advantage of their event app investment year-round.”Snipper says that the new pricing structure works better for an organization’s technology budget, that often includes monthly website hosting and other digital platform fees.Access 365 is an innovative event app feature created by the Core-apps team, that fills a gap in the marketplace by providing the following functionality:For more information on the benefits of Access 365, please reference this video: https://youtu.be/1noIvbUmXOU For more information about Core-apps and Access 365, please visit www.core-apps.com Tweet



