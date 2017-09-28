|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
How to Budget for International Trade Shows Venues & Destinations
Convention Center Generates Record Breaking $781 Million in Economic Impact for The City of Los Angeles EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Jurors for Fifth Annual Portable/Modular Awards Company News
mdg Launches Video Marketing Division EXHIBITOR News
Hill & Partners to Give Away a Free All-Access Pass for EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, October 31 to November 3 Shows & Events
Switzerland Brings its Own Energy to Expo 2017 Shows & Events
PACK EXPO Scholarships Award $30,000 to Support Future Workforce Company News
GES Earns J.D. Power Certification for the Ninth Year in a Row Company News
Exhibit Systems Announces Partial Acquistion of Results Marketing
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News, New Products
Core-apps Announces New Pricing and Features for Access 365
9/28/2017
Core-apps, the leading technology supplier to the trade show and events industry, announced today a revised pricing structure and additional features to their Access 365 product.
The updates give associations and event planners a flexible payment structure and technical enhancements, designed to turn an event app into a year-round engagement tool. The updates have solidified Access 365 as the event app industry's most comprehensive year-round engagement product.
The new pricing structure includes a low monthly fee to help mitigate the upfront costs of implmentation. It goes into effect immediately and can be added on to upcoming event apps or to existing apps from previous events.
Jesse Snipper, Core-apps’ Chief Product Officer and one of the creators of the feature, says the goal is to lower the barrier of entry so that organizers can engage with their audiece year-round. “Organizers work so hard to build an audience for their app and then don’t use the app again until the next event. Access 365 gives them an easy way to keep the app fresh and new. The upgrades allow organizations to inexpensively take full advantage of their event app investment year-round.”
Snipper says that the new pricing structure works better for an organization’s technology budget, that often includes monthly website hosting and other digital platform fees.
Access 365 is an innovative event app feature created by the Core-apps team, that fills a gap in the marketplace by providing the following functionality:
For more information about Core-apps and Access 365, please visit www.core-apps.com.
Contact:
info@core-apps.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|