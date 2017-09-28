trending Sponsored Content

FPSA Foundation Presents $100,000 Contribution to Greater Chicago Food Depository

Tweet 9/28/2017

The Foundation of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FFPSA)presented a donation of $100,000 to the Greater Chicago Food Depository at a press conference this afternoon at PROCESS EXPO. The donation, a result of its DEFEAT HUNGER℠ Campaign, included food products donated by PROCESS EXPO exhibitors and money raised through virtual donations, which is the equivalent of 400,000 meals, and will be used to help fight hunger in the Greater Chicago Area. The presentation took place during PROCESS EXPO, the largest trade show dedicated to all segments of the food and beverage processing industry, taking place this week at the McCormick Place Complex in Chicago, IL.



FFPSA Chairman Jeff Dahl presented the donation on behalf of the association and PROCESS EXPO participants to Kate Maehr, Executive Director and CEO, Greater Chicago Food Depository. Lori Healey, CEO of McCormick Place Convention Center, also made remarks.



"Today, I am honored to present a $100,000 donation on behalf of the FPSA Foundation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. We are thrilled we were able to reach our 2017 goal of providing 400,000 meals for those in need of food in Cook County and the great city of Chicago," Dahl said. "I am delighted to announce that our combined efforts since the inception of the DEFEAT HUNGER program in 2013 have now resulted in contributions totaling nearly 1 million meals."



"We are so grateful for the incredible support FPSA provides those struggling with hunger in Cook County," Maehr said. "The Defeat Hunger initiative fuels the Food Depository's response as we provide food - and hope - for our neighbors in need."



FPSA is a trade association serving suppliers to the global food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The Association's programs and services assist its members in marketing their products and services, and in improving their business practices. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include: PROCESS EXPO, electronic media marketing, education, research, and being the voice of its members in the public arena on issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade. For more information go to



The Greater Chicago Food Depository is Chicago's food bank providing food for hungry people while striving to end hunger in their community. They do this in partnership with 700 agencies and programs including pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and responses for children, older adults and veterans. This network distributes food where it is needed most throughout Cook County. Since 1979, the Food Depository has made a daily impact on hunger across Cook County. Last year, the Food Depository distributed nearly 72 million pounds of food, 37% of which was fresh produce. Every day the Food Depository distributes the equivalent of 164,000 meals. For more information go to





