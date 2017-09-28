|
Company News
Bronner Bros. Partners with The Expo Group
9/28/2017
The Expo Group has been selected as the service contracting partner for the Bronner Bros. International Beauty Shows, the largest multicultural beauty trade show in the United States.
“Since its inception 70 years ago, the Bronner Bros Beauty Show has not only grown in size, but also in our approach to integrating all facets of the beauty business. The Expo Group quickly differentiated itself as a partner that demonstrated operational excellence and a willingness to collaborate with our team,” says James Bronner, Senior Vice President, Trade Show Operations at Bronner Bros. “The diversity at the Bronner Bros Beauty Show is unlike any other trade event in the nation, perhaps in the world. So The Expo Group’s sensitivity to the unique demands of a multicultural audience also made them the ideal fit. We’re excited about working together to deliver a world-class experience that is unrivaled in the industry."
Bronner Bros. International Beauty Shows occur biannually in Atlanta and feature three days of beauty education, entertainment and exhibits attended by over 35,000 licensed industry professionals. Main stage competitions set within the trade show create learning experiences and lead innovative beauty trends.
“The alignment of our company values and the experiential design ideas already bouncing back and forth have made this an exciting new venture for our team,” says Randy Pekowski, The Expo Group’s President and COO. “We are looking forward to bringing our personal service levels and trade show execution expertise to the Bronner Bros. events.”
About Bronner Bros.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Bronner Bros., Inc. (BB) is a privately held, family-owned company founded in 1947 by Dr. Nathaniel H. Bronner, Sr. and his brother Arthur E. Bronner, Sr. Today, the BB Enterprise consists of multicultural beauty products, UPSCALE Magazine and professional trade shows, which attract more than 60,000 salon and barber professionals annually. BB employs more than 100 people in its manufacturing plant, shipping operations and corporate offices. For more information about the company, visit bronnerbros.com/ourhistory/.
About The Expo Group
The Expo Group is a trusted exhibition and events partner that helps organizations grow their attendance, exhibitor and sponsorship revenue through the design and execution of unique, compelling and memorable experiences. The company has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin/San Antonio and Washington D.C. Learn more at www.theexpogroup.com or contact Dana Freker Doody directly at 972.580.9000 x1644 or ddoody@theexpogroup.com.
Contact:
ddoody@theexpogroup.com
More information about The Expo Group...
