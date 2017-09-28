|
|
|
|
|
Shows & Events
PACK EXPO Scholarships Award $30,000 to Support Future Workforce
9/28/2017
PACK EXPO Scholarships totaling $30,000 were awarded Monday at the annual PACK gives BACK™ benefit concert, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2017 and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 25-27; Las Vegas Convention Center) according to show producer, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.
The PACK EXPO scholarship program supports the future packaging and processing workforce. Students studying packaging and processing at PMMI Partner Schools are eligible for one of six $5,000 scholarships.
"This scholarship program demonstrates PMMI's continued commitment to foster our industry's future workforce," says Jim Pittas, chief operating officer, PMMI. "We are proud that through the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows and the PACK EXPO Scholarship program we are able to invest in the future of the packaging and processing community."
To be considered for the scholarship, students must currently attend a PMMI Partner School, have at least one semester remaining in their college careers and hold a minimum 3.0 GPA. Applicants should be majoring in engineering, packaging, processing, mechatronics or a related field and should demonstrate financial need.
2017 Winners of PACK EXPO Scholarships:
Adrian Sutherland - Conestoga College
Major: Packaging Engineering Technician
Yuwei (Jo) Qiao - Rochester Institute of Technology
Major: Packaging Science
Rich Carlson - Community College of Allegheny County
Major: Mechatronics
Allison Friebe - Michigan State University
Major: Packaging
Savannah Marsh - Clemson University
Major: Packaging Science
Drake Gadbois - University of Wisconsin-STOUT
Major: Packaging
About PMMI
PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, represents more than 800 North American manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, components and materials as well as providers of related equipment and services to the packaging and processing industry. We work to advance a variety of industries by connecting consumer goods companies with manufacturing solutions through the world-class PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, leading trade media and a wide range of resources to empower our members. The PACK EXPO trade shows unite the world of packaging and processing to advance the industries they serve: PACK EXPO International, PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Healthcare Packaging EXPO, PACK EXPO East, EXPO PACK México, EXPO PACK Guadalajara and ProFood Tech. PMMI Media Group connects manufacturers to the latest solutions, trends and innovations in packaging and processing year-round through brands including Packaging World, Automation World, Healthcare Packaging, Contract Packaging, ProFood World and Packaging + Processing OEM. PMMI Business Drivers assist members in pursuing operational excellence through workforce development initiatives, deliver actionable business intelligence on economic, market and industry trends to support members' growth strategies, and actively connect the supply chain throughout the year. Learn more at www.Packexpo.com and www.PMMIMediaGroup.com and www.PMMI.org.
Contact:
smarais@pmmi.org
|
