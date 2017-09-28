|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
|
|
|
People
Apollo Design Technology, Inc. Announces Three New Hires
9/28/2017
Apollo Design® Technology, Inc. announces the appointment of Dane Nagy, Brooke O'Mara, and Donald Schmidt.
DANE NAGY
As an IT Specialist with Apollo, Nagy implements web development and helpdesk assistance strategies and procedures. Previously employed by Navistar Truck Research and Development, Nagy created an inventory system for hardware and unique build parts. "Nagy has a gift for turning research into actionable knowledge, and a genuine interest in developing solutions for our company and our clients. Most importantly, he brings a fresh perspective," shares Bill Harrison, IT Director for Apollo.
BROOKE O'MARA
In her Apollo Customer Care post, O'Mara ensures proper assistance is provided to customers of Apollo Design® products before, during, and after the sale. She served as Head of Social Media in the marketing department of Shakespearemachine Theatre Company, and as costume creator for the IPFW Costume Shop. Brandi Hite, Customer Care Manager for Apollo Design®, remarks, “Our team is thrilled to get to know Brooke and to build a great working relationship with her. Her dealer base will appreciate her attention to detail as she puts our dealers' needs first.”
DONALD SCHMIDT
Schmidt executes production scheduling, deadline management, and procedure refinement for products manufactured by Apollo Design®. Before joining Apollo Design®, he worked as Production Manager for Creative Signs Resources, and as Architectural Engineer/Modular Homes at All American Homes. Joel Nichols, President of Apollo and Schmidt's supervisor, notes, "It is great to have Schmidt on board leading efforts on the production process for a new product we are starting to build. Lots of great challenges for him."
About Apollo Design® Technology
Since 1992, Apollo Design® Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s leading innovators, manufacturers, and distributors of gobos, color filters, lighting fixtures, and related equipment and accessories for the lighting industry. Focused on brilliant lighting solutions and unparalleled customer service, Apollo Design® collaborates with clients to create and execute the most effective and appropriate lighting for their events and business needs. Apollo's expertise in consultation inspires and delivers intriguing effects through Apollo standard products and custom designs. For more information go to www.ApolloDesign.net.
Contact:
Marketing@ApolloDesign.net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|