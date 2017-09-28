trending Sponsored Content

Avery Dennison is 'Pioneering Change' and the Circular Economy at Labelexpo Europe 2017

9/28/2017

Under the theme of “Pioneering Change”, Avery Dennison will be focused on showcasing new innovations, sustainability and intelligent solutions at Labelexpo Europe 2017 (Brussels, 25-28 September). These innovations will be brought to life in an interactive section of the trade show exhibit booth with five special zones located in Hall 5 (5A31).



The release of 15 new products designed to deliver enhanced shelf appeal, higher performance, increased sustainability, intelligent solutions, and increasingly transparent compliance and services, will be featured in a trade show exhibit designed with the principles of the circular economy.



Avery Dennison collaborated with the ECOR Circular Economy Team at Noble Environmental Technologies, to convert label liner waste collected from its customers, into ECOR materials, which were then used to construct the exhibit. The goal was to embrace the design principles of the circular economy, by constructing a majority of the trade show exhibit with ECOR made from Avery Dennison label liner waste, and could be recycled at the end of use. The label liner waste was collected, reprocessed, and combined with recycled paper and cardboard, to produce different types of ECOR building materials and print substrates which were used throughout the exhibit. Key elements made from recycled liners included the meeting rooms, storage areas, technical areas, floors, walls, and an activation zone called “Change The Future.”



Renae Kezar, Global Senior Director of Sustainability at Avery Dennison, said “the booth was a fun and visible way to visualize the urgent issue of label waste, the possibilities for the industry to do business more sustainably, and Avery Dennison’s love of any opportunity to innovate. The reliance on liners in the pressure-sensitive industry, and the related waste, is an issue we are keen to address. One of our 2025 sustainability goals involves a commitment to help our customers reduce the waste from our products. Another goal calls for us to create more products that have positive environmental impacts. Building our exhibition booth out of label waste is a real opportunity to learn more about creating uses for our waste material, as well as a chance to educate our customers and employees about how we can all become more adaptive and responsible.”



"Consumer product brands have a unique responsibility to help shift the world to a circular economy model, and Avery Dennison’s long standing business practices and investments in sustainable solutions for product labelling makes them an ideal partner for us to help them lead the way," said Derek McSpadden, COO at Noble Environmental Technologies. "We are always looking for collaborations that help our partners bring efficiencies to their businesses, while reducing waste, and that contribute towards a Circular Economy. We look forward to continue working with Avery Dennison to advance many new innovative uses for ECOR-based solutions made from their waste, and which can be continually recycled back into the materials marketplace."



“Liner waste is an industry issue, and we are committed to pioneering the best ways to drive its re-use,” added Kezar. “As our theme for Labelexpo is ‘Pioneering Change,’ this first-ever booth to be constructed partly from our own liner waste is another way we are supporting our sustainability goals and helping to push our industry forward—especially when concerned with the need for waste reduction.”









About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is a global leader in pressure-sensitive and functional materials and labeling solutions for the retail apparel market. The company’s applications and technologies are an integral part of products used in every major industry. With operations in more than 50 countries and more than 25,000 employees worldwide, Avery Dennison serves customers in the consumer packaging, graphical display, logistics, apparel, industrial and healthcare industries. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company reported sales of $6.1 billion in 2016. Learn more at



About Noble Environmental Technologies

Noble Environmental Technologies is the inventor and manufacturer of ECOR®, a portfolio of advanced sustainable materials and providers of solutions for engagement in the circular economy. The ECOR product portfolio is designed to be made from 100% recycled content, certified cradle-to-cradle, 100% bio-based, recyclable, compostable and to provide sustainable and healthy material solutions for the architectural, furniture, print and packaging industries. The ECOR technology is an innovative high-value recycling process designed to increase the types of recyclable waste, decrease dependence on wood-based products and materials, and to enable the design principles of a circular economy for complete recyclability. Visit





Contact:

kevindavis@ecorglobal.com









