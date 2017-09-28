trending Sponsored Content

Acer Exhibits and Events Launches New Website

Tweet 9/28/2017

Acer Exhibits and Events, a veteran-owned company, announced today the launch of its newly revamped website. This redesigned site offers quick and easy access to essential information, while offering a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's value proposition and overall client benefits. The website also showcases Acer’s award-winning portfolio of exhibits, their new 170,000 square foot multifaceted facility located in Havre de Grace, MD., client testimonials, case studies, senior management biographies, veteran-owned history and philanthropy, news and career opportunities.



The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced rich-content focused on the Company's mission to develop and maintain the highest level of innovative design, quality fabrication and responsive customer service through creative solutions and effective systems. The new website goes live today, September 26, 2017 and is located at the same address:



"We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence" stated Michael Dunne, Acer President. “The technologies we employ at Acer are cutting-edge and constantly advancing,”



“From light-weight composite-materials, to innovative technical and experiential solutions that engage and immerse visitors, it is our ability to ‘stay ahead’ that truly allows our clients to stand out!” Michael continued, noting “I’m excited about our new website launch and the recent inclusion in the Fab 50. It is all about advancing and providing superior service to our clients. The culmination of these two events demonstrates not only our outstanding track-record, but our continued drive to evolve and provide the highest level of service at every stage and through all of our relationships.”





About Acer Exhibits & Events

Structured to provide exceptional exhibit marketing experiences with superior service, Acer Exhibits & Events is a veteran-owned custom exhibit agency strategically located to serve the needs of regional, national, and international brands. Whether the complexities of your marketing program require a custom exhibit, a rental, experiential attendee program or a modular solution, let Acer’s experts show you how to optimize your show investment anywhere in the world! For more information go to





Contact:

mdunne@acerexhibits.com











