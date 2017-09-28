|
|
|
|
|
Venues & Destinations
Buenos Aires Expo and Convention Center Opens in Recoleta
9/28/2017
The new Buenos Aires Expo and Convention Center opened this month in the city’s most elegant district, Recoleta. The centralized location positions the convention center in close proximity to most of the city’s major museums and attractions. The LEED certified center comprises three underground levels, preserving the landscaped parks above, and integrated solar panels comply with the city’s highest sustainability standards. Numerous bus lines, parking spaces and an underground rail station will ensure excellent connections with the rest of Buenos Aires, making it one of the most accessible and integrated convention centers the city has to offer.
With a total of over 48,400 sq. ft. of exhibit space and a capacity to accommodate up to 5,000 delegates, the center will attract the best and brightest to the city, bringing together local and international visitors from institutional, cultural or scientific communities. The main auditorium can be divided into three parts, and the second auditorium in two parts. The center also has a gastronomic hall, kitchen, machine room, storage area, administrative offices, separate access for vendors/suppliers, a press room and other complementary spaces to support event activities.
The convention center will inaugurate with the Smart City Expo World Conference from Sept. 28 to 30. More than 100 of the world’s leading companies and city representatives will descend on Buenos Aires during the three days of the conference to give a series of talks, panels and presentations to the more than 16,000 participants of the Expo. Nearly 600 cities will be represented, along with nearly the same number of exhibits and more than 400 speeches throughout the event. Over fifty satellite events will take place during the Expo period, all examining sustainable urban planning concepts, open government, digital innovation, city life and other Smart City themes. For more information, visit www.smartcityexpobuenosaires.com.
For more information on Buenos Aires, visit http://turismo.buenosaires.gob.ar. For more information on the Buenos Aires Expo and Convention Center, contact feriasycongresos_turismo@buenosaires.gob.ar.
About the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires
Argentina’s capital and most populous city, Buenos Aires, is located on the western shore of the Río de la Plata estuary, on the southeastern coast of South America. The city is neither part of Buenos Aires Province nor the province's capital; rather, it is an autonomous district. Buenos Aires is a top tourist destination that offers a unique blend of European elegance and Latin American passion. Famous as the birthplace of tango, the city is also home to world-class opera, theater and art, well-preserved European-style architecture, native traditions, and to restaurants that overflow with wine from Mendoza and cuts of beef fresh from the Pampas. Ranked by The Economist as 2017’s best Latin American city to live in, Buenos Aires is made up of small, highly individualized neighborhoods, each with its own characteristic colors and forms. The destination attracts and satisfies vacationers of all tastes and budgets with its wide range of accommodations including luxury hotels, chic boutique hotels, and international brands. For more information on tourism, visit https://turismo.buenosaires.gob.ar/en.
Contact:
feriasycongresos_turismo@buenosaires.gob.ar
|
|
|
