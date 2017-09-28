|
|
|
|
|
Shows & Events
Gaming Leaders to Dissect the State of the Industry at Global Gaming Expo
9/28/2017
The full spectrum of casino-gaming’s most influential executives will convene for a roundtable keynote debate at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E), presented by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and Reed Exhibitions.
Taking place Tuesday, October 3 at 9:00 a.m., Gaming Leaders: A View from the Top Will explore the most pertinent issues in gaming through a variety of industry perspectives; bringing together leaders from Tribal gaming, the supplier segment and commercial operations. The power-packed panel will feature Chairwoman Lynn Valbuena of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians; Michael Rumbolz, president and CEO of Everi; and Craig Clark, general manager of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh.
The session will begin with a 15-minute State of the Industry address by AGA’s President and CEO Geoff Freeman.
The panel will explore hot button topics such as:
Gaming Leaders: A View from the Top is the first group keynote in G2E’s dynamic three-day lineup, which features high-profile thought leaders including basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Dave and Buster’s CEO Stephen King, and Neuroscientist Dee O’Neill.
New to G2E this year, the keynote addresses will take place on the Special Events State in Hall D on the Trade Show Floor.
About Global Gaming Expo
Global Gaming Expo is “the show” in the casino-entertainment industry, showcasing the technologies, services and products of the exhibitors while providing an atmosphere to explore, network, do business and learn. G2E offers the most comprehensive look at international gaming, hospitality and innovation. For more information about the show, please visit www.globalgamingexpo.com.
About AGA
The American Gaming Association is the premier national trade group representing the $240 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.7 million jobs in 40 states. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to be the single most effective champion of the industry, relentlessly protecting against harmful and often misinformed public policies, and paving a path for growth, innovation and reinvestment. For more information go to www.americangaming.org.
Contact:
aga@kirvindoak.com
|
|
|
|