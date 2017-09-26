|
|
|
|
|
Venues & Destinations
Anaheim Convention Center Officially Opens ACC North Building
9/26/2017
The Anaheim Convention Center (ACC) today unveiled the largest and most significant expansion in nearly two decades – ACC North. The seventh expansion adds 200,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, allowing for a variety of event uses under one roof in one of the nation’s premier destinations.
The new building cements the Anaheim Convention Center as the largest convention center on the West Coast and allows the center to grow with its largest shows as well as meet the needs of today’s diverse and dynamic meetings and conventions. Designed in conjunction with Populous architectural firm and Turner Construction Company, the ACC North’s design enables today’s meeting professionals to craft a truly customizable experience for attendees including, education sessions, workshops, galas, marketplace connections and networking events.
“This is a transformative event for the Anaheim Convention Center,” said Tom Morton, executive director of Anaheim’s Convention Sports & Entertainment Department. “Not only is this our largest expansion since 2000, it is one of the most significant in terms of the features and innovation it brings to Anaheim.”
ACC North’s striking, modern design esthetics adds a highly visible presence on one of Anaheim Resort district’s most traveled streets. The building’s exterior along Katella Avenue features a dramatic 10,000-square-foot balcony overlooking the Disneyland Resort, lined with a wall of windows letting the Southern California sunshine flow through the interior space. “This is a historical moment for the Anaheim Convention Center and the City of Anaheim,” said Jay Burress, president & CEO, Visit Anaheim. “ACC North delivers on the vision we had to build a modern, expansive space that can be completely customizable for a variety of industries and meeting planner needs. This beautiful new space considerably adds to our client offerings and ability to attract more groups to choose Anaheim.”
Anaheim Convention Center currently hosts an average of nearly one million attendees a year. ACC North has already had 75 definite meetings and conventions bookings. The first groups include American Heart Association, Oncology Nursing Society, Society for Science & the Public and International Society for Technology in Education. With the addition of the new building, Anaheim Convention Center will officially join the “1 million-square-foot-club,” becoming the 11th largest convention center in the U.S.
The latest expansion enlarges the entire Anaheim Convention Center to 1.8 million square feet, with more than one million square feet of exhibit space. Meetings and events utilizing ACC North will yield approximately 1 million room nights for the destination, welcoming 1.1 million attendees (numbers are estimated) to Anaheim and Orange County.
ACC North by the Numbers
About Visit Anaheim
Founded in 1961, Visit Anaheim is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit destination marketing organization. Visit Anaheim’s mission is to develop, promote, market and sell the destination as a premier visitor destination benefiting the economic vitality of the local community. In 2017, the Anaheim Convention Center, the largest convention center on the West Coast, is celebrating its 50th anniversary and ACC North, a 200,000 square foot expansion. To learn more about Visit Anaheim, visit www.visitanaheim.org.
Contact:
erose@visitanaheim.org
|
