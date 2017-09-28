trending Sponsored Content

SPARGO, Inc. Certified as MedTech Europe Trusted Partner

9/28/2017

SPARGO, Inc. a full-service event management company with 45 years of experience, has attained Ethical Charter Certification as a TRUSTED PARTNER from MedTech Europe. SPARGO, Inc. is among the first event management companies in the United States to be certified through the MedTech Europe Ethical Charter.



Ethical MedTech is phasing out direct support of Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) attending Medical Education Events, effective January 1, 2018. This change among others have been introduced by MedTech Europe’s new Code of Ethical Business Practice, a stringent self-regulation program. The Code substitutes direct support with a system of Educational Grants that foster and require transparency.



The Ethical Charter is a voluntary system of ethical standards to be applied when HCP’s interact with industry. “The Ethical Charter aims to streamline industry’s collaboration with HCOs and PCOs by attesting their commitment to uphold our Code. In doing so, we simplify, clarify and strengthen these relationships.”, said Serge Bernasconi, CEO of MedTech Europe.



SPARGO, Inc. is pleased to announce our certification as a trusted partner which further enhances the portfolio of services we provide to our healthcare clients. For more information go to





