EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Jury Panel for 15th Annual Corporate Event Awards
10/5/2017
EXHBITOR Magazine has selected the following panel of internally acclaimed marketing- and event-industry experts to jury the 15th Annual Corporate Event Awards.
Winners receive stunning custom trophies and are featured in the August issue of EXHIBITOR magazine. Plus, all entries are considered for features and columns unrelated to the competition. Visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/Awards/CEA to learn more about the entry process, read about this year’s judges, and view all 13 categories.
The early-bird deadline ($155) is Jan. 8, 2018, and the final deadline ($195) is Jan. 15, 2018.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com
