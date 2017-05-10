WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Jury Panel for 15th Annual Corporate Event Awards
10/5/2017
EXHBITOR Magazine has selected the following panel of internally acclaimed marketing- and event-industry experts to jury the 15th Annual Corporate Event Awards.

  • Stephanie Arone, president and general manager, Activity Planners Inc., Las Vegas
  • Marc Crosier, tradeshow manager, Heidelberg Engineering Inc., Franklin, MA
  • Jana Hallford, CTSM Diamond, director of marketing, Swords & Circuitry Studios, Spring Valley, CA
  • Michelle Hernandez, global event strategist, Cisco Systems Inc., San Jose, CA
  • Felicia Kaban, worldwide marketing manager, professional events and conferences, Acclarent Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company, San Francisco
  • Allison Saget, event marketing consultant, author of "The Event Marketing Handbook," San Francisco
  • Victor Torregroza, brand experiences program manager, global event marketing, Intel Corp., Santa Clara, CA
Honoring excellence in event-marketing strategy and execution, the Corporate Event Awards offer 13 categories. Corporate events launched between Jan. 8, 2016, and Jan. 8, 2018, are eligible. A corporate event is defined as a proprietary marketing event at which external customers (other businesses, partners, or consumers) or members of the media are the target audience.

Winners receive stunning custom trophies and are featured in the August issue of EXHIBITOR magazine. Plus, all entries are considered for features and columns unrelated to the competition. Visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/Awards/CEA to learn more about the entry process, read about this year’s judges, and view all 13 categories.

The early-bird deadline ($155) is Jan. 8, 2018, and the final deadline ($195) is Jan. 15, 2018.


About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.

EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.


Contact:
larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com






© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott