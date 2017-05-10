trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

Company News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Company News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

CompuSystems and Consumer Technology Association Sign Deal

Tweet 10/5/2017

CompuSystems has been selected as the new registration partner for CES® by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™. CompuSystems will provide full-service registration, which includes advance and onsite registration, lead retrieval services and call center services, for CES in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The next event will be held in Las Vegas, January 9-12, 2018.



CES is the world's largest tradeshow for consumer technology and America's largest annual tradeshow of any kind. With more than four decades of success, CES reaches across global markets, connects the "who's who" of the industry and enables consumer technology innovations to grow and thrive.



“We’re excited about the opportunity to service the largest annual tradeshow in the country and believe we are a great fit for CTA,” said Chris Williams, President of CompuSystems. “We have a strong track record of developing innovative technology and providing a high level of service to help our clients take their event to the next level.”



“CompuSystems has extensive experience servicing large-scale trade shows,” said Laurie Lutz, Vice President, CES Operations, CTA. “We are happy to partner with them and confident they have the customer-focused and data-centric expertise and technology to help us achieve our goals.”





About CES

CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at



About Consumer Technology Association

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.



About CompuSystems

CompuSystems is a leading provider of registration, data management and lead retrieval services. Our mission is to help event organizers, exhibitors and attendees achieve the best possible trade show experience. For more information about CompuSystems industry-leading services please visit





Contact:

david.cirillo@csireg.com









CompuSystems has been selected as the new registration partner for CES® by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™. CompuSystems will provide full-service registration, which includes advance and onsite registration, lead retrieval services and call center services, for CES in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The next event will be held in Las Vegas, January 9-12, 2018.CES is the world's largest tradeshow for consumer technology and America's largest annual tradeshow of any kind. With more than four decades of success, CES reaches across global markets, connects the "who's who" of the industry and enables consumer technology innovations to grow and thrive.“We’re excited about the opportunity to service the largest annual tradeshow in the country and believe we are a great fit for CTA,” said Chris Williams, President of CompuSystems. “We have a strong track record of developing innovative technology and providing a high level of service to help our clients take their event to the next level.”“CompuSystems has extensive experience servicing large-scale trade shows,” said Laurie Lutz, Vice President, CES Operations, CTA. “We are happy to partner with them and confident they have the customer-focused and data-centric expertise and technology to help us achieve our goals.”About CESCES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.About Consumer Technology AssociationConsumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.About CompuSystemsCompuSystems is a leading provider of registration, data management and lead retrieval services. Our mission is to help event organizers, exhibitors and attendees achieve the best possible trade show experience. For more information about CompuSystems industry-leading services please visit www.compusystems.com Tweet



