Proxfinity Selected as Semi-finalist in HR Tech Conference 2017 Competition
10/5/2017
Proxfinity, a Chicago-based company offering a first-to-market wearable event technology, today announced that it has been selected as a semi-finalist in the HR Tech Conference 2017 competition taking place on October 10-13th at the Venetian hotel in Las Vegas. As described in Human Resource Executive® magazine, the competition, entitled “Discovering the Next Great HR Technology Company” spotlights the latest innovations to emerge in the HR technology marketplace.
Proxfinity is gaining traction in the Corporate Events and Meeting Industry with clients such as Accenture, Deloitte, Wintrust, Wrigley Co., Panduit, Adventist Healthcare, Takeda, A.T. Kearney and SmithBucklin.
As described by Lisa Carrel, co-founder and CSO of Proxfinity, “Proxfinity believes the key is to use technology to bring face-to-face engagement and human interaction back to the forefront of our lives, to bridge gaps between people of different ethnic, cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds, and to break down silos – all of which contributes to dynamic, collaborative and truly engaging interactions within an organization.”
Christine Hutchison, co-founder and CMO of Proxfinity states, “At the same time, there is an enormous opportunity to use data to understand ‘how’ individuals engage, improve workforce integration, elevate employee awareness of the organization’s mission and core principles, and enhance collaboration through facilitated, meaningful interactions.”
According to the CEO, Mitch Carrel, “Research shows that while technology provides a greater number of connections, employees actually feel more disconnected than ever, reinforcing communication gaps and stifling collaboration, and that social technology solutions that enhance internal collaboration could unlock $1 trillion in value. We solve the problem of employee disengagement by causing face-to-face connections between people from different departments and backgrounds, identifying topics that cause the most enduring connections, and providing data that HR managers can use to measure and enhance workforce connectedness.”
Proxfinity's patented networking platform utilizes a wearable smart badge, wireless technology, and proprietary algorithms to visually connect people with shared interests when they are close enough for a face-to-face encounter. Participants’ responses to a pre-event survey are loaded into the system, and when people with shared affinities come within a certain proximity, each person sees his initials illuminated on the other person’s badge. If desired, contact information is automatically exchanged, a list of the day’s engagements is generated for each person, and data is analyzed and provided to the event planner through our easy-to-use dashboard.
About Proxfinity
Proxfinity inspires conversations and measures results using a patented technology that drives face-to-face engagement with real-time matching, fosters sustained collaboration, and gauges event impact. Fortune 500 companies and national event planning firms are using Proxfinity’s services to find and visually connect people to their most valuable conversations, automate lead generation, and capture and analyze rich data sets for improved customer follow-up and business operations.
Proxfinity’s wearable affixes to any lanyard and can operate without the use of an app, wifi, bluetooth or other pre-installed technologies. To learn more about Proxfinity, please visit www.proxfinity.com or email info@proxfinity.com.
Contact:
info@proxfinity.com
