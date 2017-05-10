|
People
Mimaki USA Appoints Naoya Kawagoshi to President
10/5/2017
Mimaki USA, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and cutters, today announced it has appointed Mr. Naoya Kawagoshi to the position of President, effective immediately. Mr. Kawagoshi was previously Vice President, Sales for Mimaki USA covering the United States and Canada.
Mr. Kawagoshi came to Mimaki USA in 2012 from Mimaki Engineering (Nagano), where he was the Director of the Japan Sales Promotion department responsible for all sales promotion and marketing activity in Japan. Prior to that, he held progressive sales and management positions at the Mimaki Fukuoka and Tokyo branch offices. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Doshisha University.
Mr. Kawagoshi remains a member of the Mimaki USA Business Planning Division and retains his office in the company’s Western Region facility, located just outside of Los Angeles.
Mr. Yasuhiro Haba who previously served as President of Mimaki USA returns to Japan to lead new sales initiatives for the Americas, Asia/Oceana, and China.
About Mimaki USA
Mimaki is an innovator and a pioneer in the development of digital printing and cutting products worldwide. The company has engineered and manufactured a complete line of digital printers and cutters, and offers a total workflow solution for the many applications found in the Sign & Graphics, Textile & Apparel and Industrial Printing markets. In 2014, Mimaki USA celebrated 15 years of serving customers in the Americas. It is an operating entity of Mimaki Engineering of Japan, which celebrated its 40th year in 2015. For more information, visit www.mimakiusa.com.
Contact:
info@mimakiusa.com
