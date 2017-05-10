|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths Shows & Events
PACK EXPO Scholarships Award $30,000 to Support Future Workforce Company News
SPARGO, Inc. Certified as MedTech Europe Trusted Partner Venues & Destinations
Convention Center Generates Record Breaking $781 Million in Economic Impact for The City of Los Angeles EXHIBITOR News
Hill & Partners to Give Away a Free All-Access Pass for EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, October 31 to November 3 Company News
GES Earns J.D. Power Certification for the Ninth Year in a Row Company News
mdg Launches Video Marketing Division Shows & Events
Avery Dennison is 'Pioneering Change' and the Circular Economy at Labelexpo Europe 2017 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
ITA Group Acquires Market Research & Strategy Leader Chadwick Martin Bailey
10/5/2017
ITA Group, a worldwide leader in corporate engagement solutions, has announced its acquisition of Boston-based market research and strategy firm Chadwick Martin Bailey (CMB).
CMB, a data-driven market strategy firm, leverages advanced analytics, consumer psychology, and market strategy consulting to offer innovative solutions in market segment identification, brand health and positioning, customer journey and loyalty, and new product and service development. CMB is a market strategy industry leader, receiving its fifth consecutive American Marketing Association “Gold Top 50” honor this year. Top global brands rely on CMB’s expert consultation to help them make strategic brand and market decisions.
CMB’s three decades of data-driven market research and strategy expertise brings ITA Group the ability to recommend targeted market research that addresses increasingly complex business needs. The acquisition was effective as of Sept. 1, 2017.
“Organizations are demanding to know the future,” said Tom Mahoney, ITA Group Chairman and CEO. “They want predictive analytics that allow them to capitalize on their existing assets and create new opportunities for growth. This acquisition will give our clients and prospective clients the data-driven insights that can further drive their business.”
Additionally, deep expertise in market science, qualitative, and predictive analytics will arm clients with heightened intelligence as they partner with ITA Group to align and motivate their most valuable asset: their people.
“An increasingly complex and data-driven world requires an innovative and strategic approach to helping companies and their people succeed,” said CMB CEO Jim Garrity. “While ITA Group and CMB bring unique expertise and talents to this partnership, we are committed to the same goal: delivering best-in-class data-driven solutions to our clients.” CMB Chair Anne Bailey Berman adds, “I am confident combining our complementary expertise will strengthen our current offerings and carve out new opportunities in our respective industries.”
About ITA Group
As a global engagement solutions expert, ITA Group creates and manages events, incentives and recognition programs that align and motivate every organization’s most valuable asset—its people. ITA Group’s innovative engagement solutions are uniquely designed to maximize business impact and value, and are powered by Motivology®, its exclusive brand of motivation. With 50+ years of experience, operations in every region of the United States, and award solutions for 75+ countries globally, ITA Group is the company that ignites passion in people and connects it to your success. Learn more at www.itagroup.com.
About CMB
CMB is an AMA Gold Top 50 market research and strategy firm partnering with a select group of the world’s leading brands. CMB collaborates on game-changing initiatives including market identification and segmentation, brand health invigoration, rejuvenating tired trackers, loyalty and advocacy growth, and product and service development. For more information, visit www.cmbinfo.com.
Contact:
abell@30-ink.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|