ITA Group Acquires Market Research & Strategy Leader Chadwick Martin Bailey

Tweet 10/5/2017

ITA Group, a worldwide leader in corporate engagement solutions, has announced its acquisition of Boston-based market research and strategy firm Chadwick Martin Bailey (CMB).



CMB, a data-driven market strategy firm, leverages advanced analytics, consumer psychology, and market strategy consulting to offer innovative solutions in market segment identification, brand health and positioning, customer journey and loyalty, and new product and service development. CMB is a market strategy industry leader, receiving its fifth consecutive American Marketing Association “Gold Top 50” honor this year. Top global brands rely on CMB’s expert consultation to help them make strategic brand and market decisions.



CMB’s three decades of data-driven market research and strategy expertise brings ITA Group the ability to recommend targeted market research that addresses increasingly complex business needs. The acquisition was effective as of Sept. 1, 2017.



“Organizations are demanding to know the future,” said Tom Mahoney, ITA Group Chairman and CEO. “They want predictive analytics that allow them to capitalize on their existing assets and create new opportunities for growth. This acquisition will give our clients and prospective clients the data-driven insights that can further drive their business.”



Additionally, deep expertise in market science, qualitative, and predictive analytics will arm clients with heightened intelligence as they partner with ITA Group to align and motivate their most valuable asset: their people.



“An increasingly complex and data-driven world requires an innovative and strategic approach to helping companies and their people succeed,” said CMB CEO Jim Garrity. “While ITA Group and CMB bring unique expertise and talents to this partnership, we are committed to the same goal: delivering best-in-class data-driven solutions to our clients.” CMB Chair Anne Bailey Berman adds, “I am confident combining our complementary expertise will strengthen our current offerings and carve out new opportunities in our respective industries.”





About ITA Group

As a global engagement solutions expert, ITA Group creates and manages events, incentives and recognition programs that align and motivate every organization’s most valuable asset—its people. ITA Group’s innovative engagement solutions are uniquely designed to maximize business impact and value, and are powered by Motivology®, its exclusive brand of motivation. With 50+ years of experience, operations in every region of the United States, and award solutions for 75+ countries globally, ITA Group is the company that ignites passion in people and connects it to your success. Learn more at



About CMB

CMB is an AMA Gold Top 50 market research and strategy firm partnering with a select group of the world’s leading brands. CMB collaborates on game-changing initiatives including market identification and segmentation, brand health invigoration, rejuvenating tired trackers, loyalty and advocacy growth, and product and service development. For more information, visit





Contact:

abell@30-ink.com









