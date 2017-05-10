trending Sponsored Content

HelmsBriscoe Receives Visit Phoenix’s Visitor Industry Champion Award

Tweet 10/5/2017

During Visit Phoenix’s 50th Anniversary celebration on Thursday, Sept. 28, HelmsBriscoe Founder and CEO Roger Helms accepted the Visitor Industry Champion Award on behalf of the HelmsBriscoe team.



The Visitor Industry Champion Awards are presented annually by Visit Phoenix to individuals or organizations in Greater Phoenix that exemplify what it means to promote and lead in the visitor economy.



Visitor Industry Champions work toward the goal of establishing and maintaining Greater Phoenix as a world-class travel and meetings destination. Recipients of this award have a significant track record of positive impact in generating visitor business dollars and fully understanding the importance that the visitor industry has on our community as a leading economic engine.







“In the last five years, HelmsBriscoe has produced over 400,000 total room nights for the greater Phoenix area. That represents more than 225,000 delegates with an estimated direct spend of over $265 million,” said Visit Phoenix CEO Steve Moore. “HelmsBriscoe’s hard work has done great things for the visitor industry in Phoenix and that hasn’t gone unnoticed.”



HelmsBriscoe is the global leader in procurement and destination selection for meetings and is celebrating its 25th year in business. Founded in Greater Phoenix, the region – and the entire state of Arizona – benefits from the efforts of HelmsBriscoe, not only from their economic impact, but also from their support of myriad charity and social responsibility programs throughout Greater Phoenix.



“We are very honored to receive the Visitor Industry Champion award from Visit Phoenix,” said HelmsBriscoe Founder & CEO, Roger Helms. “It is partnerships like these that have allowed us to get to where we are today, and we look forward to being part of this growing industry for the next 25 years and beyond.”



Additional recipients of the Visitor Industry Champion Award included Phoenix Local Organizing Committee’s Past CEO, Dawn Rogers; City of Phoenix’s Mayor Greg Stanton and City Council; and City of Phoenix Leadership represented by City Manager Ed Zuercher, for their efforts to bring the NCAA Final Four to the greater Phoenix area.





ABOUT VISIT PHOENIX

Visit Phoenix is a not-for-profit organization that markets Greater Phoenix as a travel and meetings destination with offices in Washington D.C. area, Chicago and Texas, and serves as the primary booking agent for the Phoenix Convention Center. Greater Phoenix encompasses 2,000 square miles and more than 20 incorporated cities, including Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe and Mesa. The area offers more than 62,000 rooms in approximately 450 hotels and resorts. For information on Phoenix meetings and conventions, go to





Contact:

mdoyle@visitphoenix.com









