People
IVvy Expands Executive Team to Support Global Growth
10/5/2017
IVvy Inc., a global events and hospitality technology company, today announced the promotion and hiring of three key executives to help oversee its global growth.
IVvy CEO Lauren Hall said Courtney Robinson has been promoted to chief marketing officer, Rachael Grimsey joined the company as chief sales officer and Kim Van Coller is the new head of strategic partnerships.
Hall said the three senior executives, all based in iVvy’s Queensland, Australia, headquarters, are charged with ensuring accountability and consistency in the company’s global sales, marketing and partnerships. The announcement follows the appointment of three travel and technology executives in the United States to oversee its North American expansion.
“This is a busy and exciting time for iVvy as we take our proven solution for automating the antiquated and complicated meetings and events booking process to the United States and other global markets,” Hall said. “We have ambitious plans to become the global distribution system for the meetings and events sector. With our global senior executive team in place, I am confident we can more than exceed our goals.”
Robinson will oversee all of the company’s global marketing and communications efforts. She has more than 15 years’ senior management experience building national and international brands across a range of hospitality, tourism, media, entertainment, education and retail companies.
Grimsey comes to iVvy from Mantra Group, Australia’s largest hotel and resort marketer and operator. She will oversee all of iVvy’s sales activity, leading teams across Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. Grimsey has almost 20 years’ experience in the travel, tourism and leisure sectors, with a specialization in the meetings and groups market.
Van Coller, who will oversee partner development around the globe, is a seasoned partner and business development executive with almost 20 years’ experience in sales for technology companies. Most recently she served as senior business development and partner manager for Ingram Micro in South Africa, a leading distributor of technology products.
About iVvy
IVvy offers meeting planners the ability to search, compare and book function space, catering and group accommodations online 24/7 by reviewing real-time availability, rates and inventory posted by venue operators, then manage events using an easy-to use, cloud-based platform and custom websites to attract and register attendees and manage their experience.
IVvy provides conference centers, hotels, restaurants and cruise lines with an integrated revenue management and distribution platform to post availability, rates and inventory; manage inquiries and bookings on any device, anywhere; drive inbound revenue; and enhance reporting and visibility.
IVvy serves over 12,000 users in 13 countries including Hyatt, Wyndham Hotel Group, Accor, Choice, Best Western and other leading hospitality groups; Air New Zealand, Voyager, Flight Center and other travel companies; BMW, KFC, Siemens, Rio Tinto, and other major corporations; government offices; associations; universities; and nonprofits.
For more information go to www.ivvy.com.au.
Contact:
cathryn@rdrpr.com
