trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

Company News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Company News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

People

Skyline Exhibits’ Jon Althoff Named Chairman of the Board for the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce

Tweet 10/5/2017

The Dakota County Regional (DCR) Chamber of Commerce announced that Jon M. Althoff, Senior Director of Marketing for Skyline Exhibits in Eagan, Minnesota is now serving as its Chairman of the Board. Althoff takes the reins from Mark Lofthus of Dakota Electric, who served the year prior.



Althoff has been Chair-Elect for the past year, leading the Communications committee and serving on the Nominations, President Selection and Executive committees. He will lead the 24-member Board of Directors, which represents over 500 growing businesses and key entities that cover industries around the region, including Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, Thomson Reuters, CenturyLink, Ecolab and many other prominent Dakota County businesses.



The mission of the DCR Chamber of Commerce (dcrchamber.com), celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year, is to be the influential voice to champion economic growth in Dakota County. “It’s a real pleasure to work with a Chamber Board of professionals, staff, members and volunteers who care about Dakota County and its future,” says Althoff.



Skyline Exhibits was founded in 1980 and now has nearly 80 dealers in North America and representation in 30 countries. Its world headquarters has always been located in Dakota County, beginning in Burnsville followed by a move to Eagan, where it has been since 1999.



“Skyline has a great network of dealers serving clients around the globe,” added Althoff. “We enjoy showing off our facility and our progressive county when clients from around the world come to visit. Serving the Chamber and its members is similar to what Skyline does every day. Our core purpose is Helping the World Trade® which speaks to our goal of supporting our dealer’s businesses and helping all of our clients’ brands grow.”



Skyline won the inaugural DCR Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award in 2014, the same year it won the Minnesota Manufacturer of the Year award in the Large Company category.



The Chamber has a robust succession plan. Althoff will be followed as Board Chair in October 2018 by Lin Nelson, Director of Legislative Affairs, Chief Lobbyist for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.





About Skyline Exhibits

Skyline Exhibits is North America's leading brand of exhibit systems known for high-quality products and services, cost-saving portability, innovative functionality, creative design and exhibitor education. Skyline has nearly 80 Design Centers in North America, Regional Service Centers in top venue cities and representation in 30 countries. The company manufactures a broad range of products for trade shows and events – from banner stands and pop-up displays to large custom modular exhibits. With over 20 integrated exhibit systems, state-of-the-art production of large-format graphics and options for exhibit rental and services, Skyline provides exhibit solutions for virtually any size or budget. Skyline is the Innovation Home for the Skyline® WindScape® Brand. For more information go to





Contact:

sofiajohnson@skyline.com











More information about Skyline Exhibits...





The Dakota County Regional (DCR) Chamber of Commerce announced that Jon M. Althoff, Senior Director of Marketing for Skyline Exhibits in Eagan, Minnesota is now serving as its Chairman of the Board. Althoff takes the reins from Mark Lofthus of Dakota Electric, who served the year prior.Althoff has been Chair-Elect for the past year, leading the Communications committee and serving on the Nominations, President Selection and Executive committees. He will lead the 24-member Board of Directors, which represents over 500 growing businesses and key entities that cover industries around the region, including Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, Thomson Reuters, CenturyLink, Ecolab and many other prominent Dakota County businesses.The mission of the DCR Chamber of Commerce (dcrchamber.com), celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year, is to be the influential voice to champion economic growth in Dakota County. “It’s a real pleasure to work with a Chamber Board of professionals, staff, members and volunteers who care about Dakota County and its future,” says Althoff.Skyline Exhibits was founded in 1980 and now has nearly 80 dealers in North America and representation in 30 countries. Its world headquarters has always been located in Dakota County, beginning in Burnsville followed by a move to Eagan, where it has been since 1999.“Skyline has a great network of dealers serving clients around the globe,” added Althoff. “We enjoy showing off our facility and our progressive county when clients from around the world come to visit. Serving the Chamber and its members is similar to what Skyline does every day. Our core purpose is Helping the World Trade® which speaks to our goal of supporting our dealer’s businesses and helping all of our clients’ brands grow.”Skyline won the inaugural DCR Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award in 2014, the same year it won the Minnesota Manufacturer of the Year award in the Large Company category.The Chamber has a robust succession plan. Althoff will be followed as Board Chair in October 2018 by Lin Nelson, Director of Legislative Affairs, Chief Lobbyist for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.About Skyline ExhibitsSkyline Exhibits is North America's leading brand of exhibit systems known for high-quality products and services, cost-saving portability, innovative functionality, creative design and exhibitor education. Skyline has nearly 80 Design Centers in North America, Regional Service Centers in top venue cities and representation in 30 countries. The company manufactures a broad range of products for trade shows and events – from banner stands and pop-up displays to large custom modular exhibits. With over 20 integrated exhibit systems, state-of-the-art production of large-format graphics and options for exhibit rental and services, Skyline provides exhibit solutions for virtually any size or budget. Skyline is the Innovation Home for the Skyline® WindScape® Brand. For more information go to www.skyline.com Tweet



