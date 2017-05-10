|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Engagement - Creating Connections with Customers Shows & Events
PACK EXPO Scholarships Award $30,000 to Support Future Workforce Company News
SPARGO, Inc. Certified as MedTech Europe Trusted Partner Venues & Destinations
Convention Center Generates Record Breaking $781 Million in Economic Impact for The City of Los Angeles EXHIBITOR News
Hill & Partners to Give Away a Free All-Access Pass for EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, October 31 to November 3 Company News
GES Earns J.D. Power Certification for the Ninth Year in a Row Company News
mdg Launches Video Marketing Division Shows & Events
Avery Dennison is 'Pioneering Change' and the Circular Economy at Labelexpo Europe 2017 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Skyline Exhibits’ Jon Althoff Named Chairman of the Board for the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce
10/5/2017
The Dakota County Regional (DCR) Chamber of Commerce announced that Jon M. Althoff, Senior Director of Marketing for Skyline Exhibits in Eagan, Minnesota is now serving as its Chairman of the Board. Althoff takes the reins from Mark Lofthus of Dakota Electric, who served the year prior.
Althoff has been Chair-Elect for the past year, leading the Communications committee and serving on the Nominations, President Selection and Executive committees. He will lead the 24-member Board of Directors, which represents over 500 growing businesses and key entities that cover industries around the region, including Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, Thomson Reuters, CenturyLink, Ecolab and many other prominent Dakota County businesses.
The mission of the DCR Chamber of Commerce (dcrchamber.com), celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year, is to be the influential voice to champion economic growth in Dakota County. “It’s a real pleasure to work with a Chamber Board of professionals, staff, members and volunteers who care about Dakota County and its future,” says Althoff.
Skyline Exhibits was founded in 1980 and now has nearly 80 dealers in North America and representation in 30 countries. Its world headquarters has always been located in Dakota County, beginning in Burnsville followed by a move to Eagan, where it has been since 1999.
“Skyline has a great network of dealers serving clients around the globe,” added Althoff. “We enjoy showing off our facility and our progressive county when clients from around the world come to visit. Serving the Chamber and its members is similar to what Skyline does every day. Our core purpose is Helping the World Trade® which speaks to our goal of supporting our dealer’s businesses and helping all of our clients’ brands grow.”
Skyline won the inaugural DCR Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award in 2014, the same year it won the Minnesota Manufacturer of the Year award in the Large Company category.
The Chamber has a robust succession plan. Althoff will be followed as Board Chair in October 2018 by Lin Nelson, Director of Legislative Affairs, Chief Lobbyist for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.
About Skyline Exhibits
Skyline Exhibits is North America's leading brand of exhibit systems known for high-quality products and services, cost-saving portability, innovative functionality, creative design and exhibitor education. Skyline has nearly 80 Design Centers in North America, Regional Service Centers in top venue cities and representation in 30 countries. The company manufactures a broad range of products for trade shows and events – from banner stands and pop-up displays to large custom modular exhibits. With over 20 integrated exhibit systems, state-of-the-art production of large-format graphics and options for exhibit rental and services, Skyline provides exhibit solutions for virtually any size or budget. Skyline is the Innovation Home for the Skyline® WindScape® Brand. For more information go to www.skyline.com.
Contact:
sofiajohnson@skyline.com
More information about Skyline Exhibits...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|