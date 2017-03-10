trending Sponsored Content

ICFF Moves from Miami to Fort Lauderdale Due to Hurricane Damage

Tweet 10/3/2017

Due to structural damages caused by Hurricane Irma, ICFF Miami show management announced last week that the event has been moved from the Miami Beach Convention Center to the Greater Fort Lauderdale / Broward County Convention Center. ICFF Miami show management continues to work closely with event staff at both facilities to ensure a smooth and efficient transition for exhibitors, attendees, vendors, and other guests.



“We are very fortunate the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center was willing and able to make adjustments to host our show. We are excited about this new partnership and we are proud to help restore business activity in the South Florida area. Attendees and exhibitors are encouraged to help us spread the word about the same dates and new location,” said Kevin O’Keefe, ICFF Miami Show Director and SVP, Emerald Expositions.



Show hours and dates for the event will remain the same, with a 10:00 a.m. opening on both Tuesday Oct. 3 and Wednesday Oct. 4. Roundtrip shuttle service from the Greater Fort Lauderdale / Broward County Convention Center to the Opening Night Party at Luminaire Lab Showroom will be provided.



The Greater Fort Lauderdale / Broward County Convention Center is a beautiful and fully-equipped facility that can comfortably and safely accommodate ICFF Miami exhibitors and attendees. Over 100 international brands will take part in this year’s premier showcase for contemporary and classic design.



For more information about exhibitors and programming, visit



ICFF Miami is owned by Emerald Expositions, the largest operator of business-to-business trade shows in the United States, with most of our shows dating back several decades. We currently operate more than 50 trade shows, including 31 of the top 250 trade shows in the country as ranked by TSNN, as well as numerous other events. Our events connect over 500,000 global attendees and exhibitors and occupy more than 6.5 million NSF of exhibition space. We have been recognized with many awards and accolades that reflect our industry leadership as well as the importance of our shows to the exhibitors and attendees we serve.





