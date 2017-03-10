|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths Shows & Events
PACK EXPO Scholarships Award $30,000 to Support Future Workforce Company News
SPARGO, Inc. Certified as MedTech Europe Trusted Partner Venues & Destinations
Convention Center Generates Record Breaking $781 Million in Economic Impact for The City of Los Angeles EXHIBITOR News
Hill & Partners to Give Away a Free All-Access Pass for EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, October 31 to November 3 Company News
GES Earns J.D. Power Certification for the Ninth Year in a Row Company News
mdg Launches Video Marketing Division Shows & Events
Avery Dennison is 'Pioneering Change' and the Circular Economy at Labelexpo Europe 2017 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Shows & Events
ICFF Moves from Miami to Fort Lauderdale Due to Hurricane Damage
10/3/2017
Due to structural damages caused by Hurricane Irma, ICFF Miami show management announced last week that the event has been moved from the Miami Beach Convention Center to the Greater Fort Lauderdale / Broward County Convention Center. ICFF Miami show management continues to work closely with event staff at both facilities to ensure a smooth and efficient transition for exhibitors, attendees, vendors, and other guests.
“We are very fortunate the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center was willing and able to make adjustments to host our show. We are excited about this new partnership and we are proud to help restore business activity in the South Florida area. Attendees and exhibitors are encouraged to help us spread the word about the same dates and new location,” said Kevin O’Keefe, ICFF Miami Show Director and SVP, Emerald Expositions.
Show hours and dates for the event will remain the same, with a 10:00 a.m. opening on both Tuesday Oct. 3 and Wednesday Oct. 4. Roundtrip shuttle service from the Greater Fort Lauderdale / Broward County Convention Center to the Opening Night Party at Luminaire Lab Showroom will be provided.
The Greater Fort Lauderdale / Broward County Convention Center is a beautiful and fully-equipped facility that can comfortably and safely accommodate ICFF Miami exhibitors and attendees. Over 100 international brands will take part in this year’s premier showcase for contemporary and classic design.
For more information about exhibitors and programming, visit www.icffmiami.com.
ICFF Miami is owned by Emerald Expositions, the largest operator of business-to-business trade shows in the United States, with most of our shows dating back several decades. We currently operate more than 50 trade shows, including 31 of the top 250 trade shows in the country as ranked by TSNN, as well as numerous other events. Our events connect over 500,000 global attendees and exhibitors and occupy more than 6.5 million NSF of exhibition space. We have been recognized with many awards and accolades that reflect our industry leadership as well as the importance of our shows to the exhibitors and attendees we serve.
Contact:
jennifer.yarber@emeraldexpo.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|