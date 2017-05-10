IFES Debuts the IFES Certified Expert Program

trending Sponsored Content

In today's fast-growing exhibition business, successful project managers need to possess solid strategic thinking, high-professional competence and a functioning network. In view of these requirements, the International Federation of Exhibition and Event Services (IFES) is now providing a training program aimed at expanding these skills.



The "IFES Certified Expert" program (ICE) offers an education focused on the international aspects and challenges of live communication. Topics covered by the comprehensive training program include intercultural management, comparisons in labor and competition law, customs regulations, logistics, technical conditions, and international project management.



The program is designed for executives, qualified-employees and project managers from exhibiting companies, as well as, stand construction and event services firms. Three- years of industry experience is recommended before participation.



The program was developed in cooperation with the Baden-Wuerttemberg Cooperative State University (DHBW) Ravensburg and Deutsche Messe AG, Hanover. Lecturers of the ICE program are international professionals from industry and academia dedicated to helping participants prepare for the future.



The training program consists of four modules and starts with one week-long "presence phase," where participants meet from 20 -24, November, in the conference center at Deutsche Messe AG, Hanover. Subsequently, content is distributed to participants, all over the world, in three online modules.



"The presence phase allows the participants to get to know each other personally, to network and to establish working groups. Through subsequent online modules, it is possible to open up the training to an international audience without having them incur travel costs and time out of the office, "notes Professor Jörg Beier, Emeritus of DHBW Ravensburg and Spiritus Rector of the Measure. The program concludes at the IFES World Summit in Chicago, 27-29, June 2018, with a ceremony awarding participants with "IFES Certified Expert" certificates.



Cost for the ICE program: 1,950 Euros for IFES members; 2,950 Euros for guests. The participation fee includes participation in activities, all teaching materials, examination fee, and meals, excursions and visits during the course.



For more information about becoming an IFES Certified Expert, visit





Contact:

Isabel@ifesnet.org









