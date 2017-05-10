|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
New Technology Streamlines Making Great First Impressions Shows & Events
PACK EXPO Scholarships Award $30,000 to Support Future Workforce Company News
SPARGO, Inc. Certified as MedTech Europe Trusted Partner Venues & Destinations
Convention Center Generates Record Breaking $781 Million in Economic Impact for The City of Los Angeles EXHIBITOR News
Hill & Partners to Give Away a Free All-Access Pass for EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, October 31 to November 3 Company News
GES Earns J.D. Power Certification for the Ninth Year in a Row Company News
mdg Launches Video Marketing Division Shows & Events
Avery Dennison is 'Pioneering Change' and the Circular Economy at Labelexpo Europe 2017 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Associations/Press
IFES Debuts the IFES Certified Expert Program
10/5/2017
In today's fast-growing exhibition business, successful project managers need to possess solid strategic thinking, high-professional competence and a functioning network. In view of these requirements, the International Federation of Exhibition and Event Services (IFES) is now providing a training program aimed at expanding these skills.
The "IFES Certified Expert" program (ICE) offers an education focused on the international aspects and challenges of live communication. Topics covered by the comprehensive training program include intercultural management, comparisons in labor and competition law, customs regulations, logistics, technical conditions, and international project management.
The program is designed for executives, qualified-employees and project managers from exhibiting companies, as well as, stand construction and event services firms. Three- years of industry experience is recommended before participation.
The program was developed in cooperation with the Baden-Wuerttemberg Cooperative State University (DHBW) Ravensburg and Deutsche Messe AG, Hanover. Lecturers of the ICE program are international professionals from industry and academia dedicated to helping participants prepare for the future.
The training program consists of four modules and starts with one week-long "presence phase," where participants meet from 20 -24, November, in the conference center at Deutsche Messe AG, Hanover. Subsequently, content is distributed to participants, all over the world, in three online modules.
"The presence phase allows the participants to get to know each other personally, to network and to establish working groups. Through subsequent online modules, it is possible to open up the training to an international audience without having them incur travel costs and time out of the office, "notes Professor Jörg Beier, Emeritus of DHBW Ravensburg and Spiritus Rector of the Measure. The program concludes at the IFES World Summit in Chicago, 27-29, June 2018, with a ceremony awarding participants with "IFES Certified Expert" certificates.
Cost for the ICE program: 1,950 Euros for IFES members; 2,950 Euros for guests. The participation fee includes participation in activities, all teaching materials, examination fee, and meals, excursions and visits during the course.
For more information about becoming an IFES Certified Expert, visit www.ifesnet.org.
Contact:
Isabel@ifesnet.org
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|