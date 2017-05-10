trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News, EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Registration is Now Open

10/5/2017

Exhibitor Media Group, the leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, announces that registration is now open for



EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals. EXHIBITORLIVE attendees come to solve their toughest challenges by seeing new ideas at work on the exhibit hall floor, or by discovering new solutions they can apply immediately to their face-to-face marketing programs.



"Our attendees represent everything from Fortune 1000 multinationals and consumer mega-brands to fast-growing startups," said John Pavek, chief marketing officer for



“Our 2018 conference will offer many new engagement opportunities for attendees and exhibitors,” added Pavek. “We are planning to bring a new level of energy and excitement to the EXHIBITORLIVE community.”



"The educational program will offer 182 core and advanced sessions," said Dee Silfies, Chief Learning Strategist for EXHIBITORLIVE. "The entire curriculum is updated annually to ensure the content is fresh and relevant and that the world's best practices are represented. Our attendees are guaranteed to leave with new skills and ideas they can immediately put to work."



EXHIBITORLIVE offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach. More than 3,000 candidates are currently enrolled. For more information, go to



In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 300 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. Exhibit Hall admission costs $75 in advance, but is included at no cost with any session or workshop registration.



"The Exhibit Hall is where you will find the latest products and resources shaping the future of trade shows and corporate events," continued Pavek. "It's the fastest, most cost-efficient method of establishing new partnerships. A growing number of attendees have now started bringing RFPs when they shop the show floor."



The Exhibit Hall is home to EXHIBITORLIVE's New Product Showcase, the launching pad for the trade show industry's hottest new products and services. Last year, six products were selected as Buyers Choice Award winners, out of 44 new products making their public debut.



EXHIBITORLIVE is the most highly attended and the most recommended learning event for trade show and event marketing professionals, with a 30-year track record of excellence. For more information, go to





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers;



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

questions@exhibitormagazine.com









