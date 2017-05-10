|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Engagement - Creating Connections with Customers Shows & Events
PACK EXPO Scholarships Award $30,000 to Support Future Workforce Company News
SPARGO, Inc. Certified as MedTech Europe Trusted Partner Venues & Destinations
Convention Center Generates Record Breaking $781 Million in Economic Impact for The City of Los Angeles EXHIBITOR News
Hill & Partners to Give Away a Free All-Access Pass for EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, October 31 to November 3 Company News
GES Earns J.D. Power Certification for the Ninth Year in a Row Company News
mdg Launches Video Marketing Division Shows & Events
Avery Dennison is 'Pioneering Change' and the Circular Economy at Labelexpo Europe 2017 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards
submit your news
email newsletter
|
EXHIBITOR News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Registration is Now Open
10/5/2017
Exhibitor Media Group, the leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, announces that registration is now open for EXHIBITORLIVE, The Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Conference, to be held in Las Vegas, February 25 - March 1, 2018.
EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals. EXHIBITORLIVE attendees come to solve their toughest challenges by seeing new ideas at work on the exhibit hall floor, or by discovering new solutions they can apply immediately to their face-to-face marketing programs.
"Our attendees represent everything from Fortune 1000 multinationals and consumer mega-brands to fast-growing startups," said John Pavek, chief marketing officer for EXHIBITOR magazine. "The 6,000 exhibit and event managers, marketing experts and communications specialists who attend are serious about continuous improvement and mastering the latest strategic initiatives."
“Our 2018 conference will offer many new engagement opportunities for attendees and exhibitors,” added Pavek. “We are planning to bring a new level of energy and excitement to the EXHIBITORLIVE community.”
"The educational program will offer 182 core and advanced sessions," said Dee Silfies, Chief Learning Strategist for EXHIBITORLIVE. "The entire curriculum is updated annually to ensure the content is fresh and relevant and that the world's best practices are represented. Our attendees are guaranteed to leave with new skills and ideas they can immediately put to work."
EXHIBITORLIVE offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach. More than 3,000 candidates are currently enrolled. For more information, go to www.ctsm.com.
In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 300 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. Exhibit Hall admission costs $75 in advance, but is included at no cost with any session or workshop registration.
"The Exhibit Hall is where you will find the latest products and resources shaping the future of trade shows and corporate events," continued Pavek. "It's the fastest, most cost-efficient method of establishing new partnerships. A growing number of attendees have now started bringing RFPs when they shop the show floor."
The Exhibit Hall is home to EXHIBITORLIVE's New Product Showcase, the launching pad for the trade show industry's hottest new products and services. Last year, six products were selected as Buyers Choice Award winners, out of 44 new products making their public debut.
EXHIBITORLIVE is the most highly attended and the most recommended learning event for trade show and event marketing professionals, with a 30-year track record of excellence. For more information, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|