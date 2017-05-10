|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Engagement - Creating Connections with Customers Shows & Events
PACK EXPO Scholarships Award $30,000 to Support Future Workforce Company News
SPARGO, Inc. Certified as MedTech Europe Trusted Partner Venues & Destinations
Convention Center Generates Record Breaking $781 Million in Economic Impact for The City of Los Angeles EXHIBITOR News
Hill & Partners to Give Away a Free All-Access Pass for EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, October 31 to November 3 Company News
GES Earns J.D. Power Certification for the Ninth Year in a Row Company News
mdg Launches Video Marketing Division Shows & Events
Avery Dennison is 'Pioneering Change' and the Circular Economy at Labelexpo Europe 2017 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Awards
Fabric Images, Inc. Awarded for Acoustical Ceiling Solution
10/5/2017
Fabric Images, Inc., a global manufacturer of printed and non-printed tension fabric architectural solutions, announces their win within the Industrial Fabrics Association International Achievement Awards. The awards were announced during the annual conference in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 28th.
Recognized with the Award of Excellence for Commercial Interiors and Best in Category for Fabric Environments is the solution titled “Acoustical Ceiling Cloud”. Partnering with 4orm Studio for this Chicago, IL installation, Fabric Images developed the acoustical canopy to capture the concept of fluid motion and energy. Using the Hatch offering style developed by the Fabric Images, Inc. design team, the canopy was customized to the 15ft x 30ft footprint and undulating form. It serves two purposes:
This is Fabric Images’ third consecutive year being awarded in the Industrial Fabrics Association International Achievement Awards.
Read the full story of Acoustical Ceiling Cloud at blendconcepts.com/2016/12/acoustical-canopy-reimagines-pool-deck/
About the International Achievement Awards (IAA)
The International Achievement Awards (IAA) are an annual competition with a goal to promote awareness of the specialty fabrics used in thousands of products and applications ranging in size and shape. For more than 70 years, the awards have recognized innovation, technical skill and design excellence. Entries are judged by industry experts, editors, architects, educators and design professionals who were selected for their knowledge in particular field of study or product area.
About Fabric Images, Inc ®
Since 1992, Fabric Images, Inc® has been a premier supplier for fabricating and printing of tensioned fabric architecture for the retail, museum, architectural and exhibit design communities. FI is a family-owned and minority-operated business. They are considered by many to be a leading manufacturer of lightweight, digitally printed fabric tension structures. For more information go to www.fabricimages.com.
Contact:
apocewicz@fabricimages.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|