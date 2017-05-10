trending Sponsored Content

Eric Feger Joins Access TCA as Senior Manager, Client Services

Tweet 10/5/2017

Access TCA is pleased to announce that Eric Feger has joined the company as senior manager, client services. Eric’s career in the exhibit industry has spanned almost 25 years during which time he has managed accounts, collaborated with sales, and developed logistical support for trade show programs across industries—from healthcare and technology to food and consumer electronics.



His background also includes expertise in trade show transportation as well as a facility with a number of program management software applications.



“Eric is a wonderful addition to our San Francisco team,” said Access president Amy Sondrup. “His many years of experience will allow him to deliver the level of service that our clients have come to expect from us.”



Eric is a graduate of the California Culinary Academy and is a creative resource for companies planning customer events.





About Access

Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit





Contact:

asondrup@accesstca.com











