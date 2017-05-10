|
|
|
|
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards
New Products
Step 1 Dezigns Introduces LED Mini Power Track Lighting System
10/5/2017
Step 1 Dezigns, a leader in LED lighting technology and solutions, introduces the ultimate LED Mini Power Track lighting system, an versatile solution for low voltage power distribution to LED Lighting fixtures such as LED Strips and LED Puck Lights.
The LED Mini Power Track system is a smart solution to reduce the cost and amount of wiring needed by simplifying low voltage power distribution to the LED lights. Each track delivers power which allows users to create multiple runs of LED lights by using the Twist-N-Lock Power Track Adapter. Its simple and easy to install features makes an ideal solutions to compliment exhibit and retail display lighting applications.
The LED Mini Power Track can be vertically or horizontally mounted onto your showcase displays. Efficiently placed LED Mini Spot Track lights to enhance your jewelry display case and ultimately lead to a great customer experience and improved sales performance. Make your showcase, retail display, or cabinet stand out with our newest LED Mini Spot Track Lights.
The LED Mini Power Track System works with up to 24V DC input voltage and it is available in 40 length. Learn more about our Mini Power Track system by visiting step1dezignsblog.wordpress.com/2017/09/20/say-hello-to-the-led-mini-power-track/.
Contact:
dezigns@step1dezigns.com
|
