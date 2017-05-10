trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

Company News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Company News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

People

nParallel Promotes Darrin Maxwell to Director of Account Services

Tweet 10/5/2017

nParallel, a marketing service company focused on trade show concepts through exhibit executions and retail fixtures and displays recently promoted Darrin Maxwell to director of account services to support the organization’s growing business and 60+ national and local clients.



In Darrin’s new role, he will provide management oversight to account services and support the team with strategy through execution leadership.



“We are more than thrilled to have Darrin on our team, supporting our account planners and bringing his decades of experience to all clients,” said Don Gonse, co-founder of nParallel. “nParallel has been in a tremendous season of growth and by promoting Darrin to our director of account services, it allows our business to continue to grow in a strategic way with our employees and our clients.”



As a former account planner for the company, Maxwell was responsible for partnering with brands to develop, grow and manage their trade show programs. Maxwell also worked with retail clients to help them to design, fabricate and implement displays and fixtures for their retail locations across the nation.



“It’s an honor to be promoted to a position where I have the opportunity to partner with my colleagues to help them bring our clients an exhibit or display that is innovative, creative and personifies the brand in a way that engages with their customers,” said Maxwell. “I’m excited to continue to contribute to this great company in a new role that maximizes my strengths and supports nParallel and all of its clients.”



In 2017 alone, nParallel experienced 29 percent growth and is expecting a strong 2018 to follow.





About nParallel

nParallel strategically designs and constructs solutions to showcase their clients’ offerings and brand identity in a variety of environments including trade show, retail, corporate headquarters and many others. The company combines excellence in both product and customer service to provide their clients with the best experience possible and a strategic solution to their business needs. nParallel believes creativity, collaboration and innovation are pillars to lasting partnerships and strong results. Located in Plymouth, Minnesota, nParallel offers quality marketing services since its inception in 2003 to national and regional brands. For more information, visit the company online at





Contact:

Megan@CommBoutique.com









nParallel, a marketing service company focused on trade show concepts through exhibit executions and retail fixtures and displays recently promoted Darrin Maxwell to director of account services to support the organization’s growing business and 60+ national and local clients.In Darrin’s new role, he will provide management oversight to account services and support the team with strategy through execution leadership.“We are more than thrilled to have Darrin on our team, supporting our account planners and bringing his decades of experience to all clients,” said Don Gonse, co-founder of nParallel. “nParallel has been in a tremendous season of growth and by promoting Darrin to our director of account services, it allows our business to continue to grow in a strategic way with our employees and our clients.”As a former account planner for the company, Maxwell was responsible for partnering with brands to develop, grow and manage their trade show programs. Maxwell also worked with retail clients to help them to design, fabricate and implement displays and fixtures for their retail locations across the nation.“It’s an honor to be promoted to a position where I have the opportunity to partner with my colleagues to help them bring our clients an exhibit or display that is innovative, creative and personifies the brand in a way that engages with their customers,” said Maxwell. “I’m excited to continue to contribute to this great company in a new role that maximizes my strengths and supports nParallel and all of its clients.”In 2017 alone, nParallel experienced 29 percent growth and is expecting a strong 2018 to follow.About nParallelnParallel strategically designs and constructs solutions to showcase their clients’ offerings and brand identity in a variety of environments including trade show, retail, corporate headquarters and many others. The company combines excellence in both product and customer service to provide their clients with the best experience possible and a strategic solution to their business needs. nParallel believes creativity, collaboration and innovation are pillars to lasting partnerships and strong results. Located in Plymouth, Minnesota, nParallel offers quality marketing services since its inception in 2003 to national and regional brands. For more information, visit the company online at www.nparallel.com Tweet



