AlliedPRA Las Vegas Named Official DMC to Handle Hosted Buyer Program Arrangements for IMEX America 2017

Tweet 10/12/2017

AlliedPRA Las Vegas was selected for a sixth straight year to provide a comprehensive airport and hotel transportation system and staffing for the hosted buyers attending IMEX America 2017, according to Nikki Williams, Director of Hosted Buyer Programs for IMEX America. As the official DMC, AlliedPRA Las Vegas was selected based on its successful operation of the last five years serving as the DMC for IMEX America which showcased AlliedPRA's exceptional staff, experience and high service standards. AlliedPRA Las Vegas works with the IMEX America hosted buyer team in coordinating the complex transportation program, while providing an emergency contingency plan for the event. IMEX America is America’s worldwide exhibition for incentive travel, meetings and events and is the largest tradeshow for the industry in the USA. The event will take place at the Sands Expo, Las Vegas, (which is connected to the show's Headquarters Hotel, The Venetian®|The Palazzo®), October 10-12, 2017.



"It is an honor to be selected for a sixth term, as the official DMC of IMEX America 2017 and our team is thrilled to showcase, once again, our outstanding transportation services and program logistics," shared Francine McKanna, DMCP, president and owner of AlliedPRA Las Vegas. "Our team works closely with the IMEX America staff to ensure each requirement of the hosted buyer transportation program and expectations are met and exceeded. AlliedPRA is known for its comprehensive logistics and transportation planning in the industry and we are pleased to provide the peace of mind to our client, for one of the most important elements of IMEX. This event is the go-to tradeshow for our industry and we are pleased to be a part of this important connection between our peers."



"As the hosted buyer program expands year after year, we are pleased to partner with AlliedPRA to provide the highest level of DMC service, managing the airport arrival and departures and hotel shuttles," shared Williams. "Serving as the pulse of the meetings industry, we want all visitors and our hosted-buyers to feel they've received outstanding value and return on time and effort invested."





About AlliedPRA

Founded in 1981, AlliedPRA is a leading event management and solutions firm in the US, with a reach in over 100 destinations, serving some of the most respected brands in every major industry sector. Visit



About AlliedPRA Coverage

AlliedPRA destinations are served by wholly-owned and franchise operations in Arizona, Aspen, Atlanta, Austin, Beaver Creek, Chicago, Colorado Springs, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Hawaii, Jackson Hole, Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New England, New Orleans, New York, Northern California, Orange County, Orlando, Palm Springs, Park City, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, Santa Barbara, South Florida, Vail, and Washington, D.C.



AlliedPRA also connects clients to global partners who specialize in tailoring destinations needs while adhering to the same quality standards found in each location. Additional global locations are serviced by our strategic partners in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and Latin America through 2B UK, Cantrav Destination Management Services, IVI DMC2, DMC Incentive Travel Iceland, KeyCall France and



For information on the complete portfolio of services, please email globalsales@alliedpra.com or simply visit





Contact:

globalsales@alliedpra.com









