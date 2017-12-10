|
|
|
|
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths
|
Company News, International
Diversified Communications Continues Investment in Australia, Acquires Luxperience
10/12/2017
Diversified Communications announced today the acquisition of Luxperience, Australia’s only event dedicated exclusively to the business of luxury travel. “As a premium invitation-only hosted buyer model that features awards and networking opportunities, Luxperience is in a great position to understand and continue to service the needs of this growing community,” stated General Manager of Diversified Communications Australia, David Longman.
Luxperience extends Diversified Communications’ travel and transportation portfolio to Australia, complementing their British Tourism & Travel brand. This is the second acquisition in Australia for Diversified in 2017. In June the company acquired Naturally Good Expo to align with Diversified Communications Australia’s Fine Food, FoodPro and FoodTech brands as well as expand their global Natural & Organic Products trade show portfolio.
“We are looking for opportunities such as this that allow us to invest in a variety of business-to-business event models and broaden our portfolios in key markets and regions,” said Theodore Wirth, President & CEO of Diversified Communications. “We are very pleased to be acquiring Luxperience from such a talented entrepreneur as Helen Logas, who has developed a strong brand and a successful trade event since its inception in 2012. We are also very pleased to welcome her expert staff to Diversified Communications Australia.”
Diversified Communications continues to expand their event portfolio, through acquisitions and partnerships with entrepreneurs and established media producers.
About Diversified Communications
Diversified Communications is a leading international media company providing market access, education and information through global, national and regional face-to-face events, digital products and publications. Diversified serves a number of industries including: travel and transportation, food and beverage, natural and organic, healthcare, commercial marine, technology and business management. Based in Portland, Maine, USA, Diversified has divisions in the Eastern United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.divcom.com.
Contact:
mroberts@divcom.com
|
|
|
|