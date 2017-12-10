trending Sponsored Content

UK-based Brand Experience and Event Agency 2LK Design Establishing USA Presence

Tweet 10/12/2017

This month sees UK-based brand experience and event agency 2LK Design establishing a permanent presence in the USA. Head of Client Services Phil Doyne-Ditmas heads to San Jose, California, where he will be running 2LK Inc.



Much of 2LK's work is based around strategically-led trade show and exhibition experiences, and they offer a ‘full service’ across a whole range of different brand experience touchpoints. This year, in addition to this, they have executed numerous conferences, festival activations, pop-up shops, digital interactive tools, launch/PR events, and even a shop fit. High profile clients include HSBC, Faberge, Oracle, and Cannes Lions Festivals.



Dan Mason, Managing Director at 2LK Design said: "Great client service and creative excellence are at the heart of what we do to deliver effective brand experiences. Placing such a key person in Silicon Valley lets us develop new relationships but more importantly, it lets us foster ever closer partnerships with current clients in the USA such as VMware, Ingram Micro and McAfee."



For more information about 2LK Design, go to





