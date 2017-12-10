|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Access and CTSM: Sponsorship as a Critical Component of Exhibit Marketing Shows & Events
PACK EXPO Scholarships Award $30,000 to Support Future Workforce Company News
SPARGO, Inc. Certified as MedTech Europe Trusted Partner EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards EXHIBITOR News
Hill & Partners to Give Away a Free All-Access Pass for EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, October 31 to November 3 Company News
GES Earns J.D. Power Certification for the Ninth Year in a Row EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Registration is Now Open Shows & Events
Avery Dennison is 'Pioneering Change' and the Circular Economy at Labelexpo Europe 2017 Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
UK-based Brand Experience and Event Agency 2LK Design Establishing USA Presence
10/12/2017
This month sees UK-based brand experience and event agency 2LK Design establishing a permanent presence in the USA. Head of Client Services Phil Doyne-Ditmas heads to San Jose, California, where he will be running 2LK Inc.
Much of 2LK's work is based around strategically-led trade show and exhibition experiences, and they offer a ‘full service’ across a whole range of different brand experience touchpoints. This year, in addition to this, they have executed numerous conferences, festival activations, pop-up shops, digital interactive tools, launch/PR events, and even a shop fit. High profile clients include HSBC, Faberge, Oracle, and Cannes Lions Festivals.
Dan Mason, Managing Director at 2LK Design said: "Great client service and creative excellence are at the heart of what we do to deliver effective brand experiences. Placing such a key person in Silicon Valley lets us develop new relationships but more importantly, it lets us foster ever closer partnerships with current clients in the USA such as VMware, Ingram Micro and McAfee."
For more information about 2LK Design, go to www.2lk.com.
Contact:
stef@onpointemarketing.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|