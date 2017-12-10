trending Sponsored Content

Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association Announces Dates and Locations of Signature Events for 2018

The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is pleased to announce that HCEAConnect, the association’s premier annual educational and networking event, will be held Sunday, August 12 through Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at the Hilton Baltimore in Baltimore, MD. HCEAConnect provides relevant, quality educational opportunities aimed at industry stakeholders, including healthcare exhibitors, healthcare exhibition and meeting organizers and industry suppliers. Our two and half day event also includes an exhibit hall featuring some of the most innovative suppliers and features additional opportunities for attendees to connect with entertaining social activities.



“After the great success of HCEAConnect in Chicago this past August, we are very excited to be hosting next year’s conference to Baltimore. The ability to have the entire event in one space was an important change we made in Chicago and the Baltimore Hilton provides us with the perfect venue to replicate this change. Baltimore has been very enthusiastic about welcoming our group to their town and we are looking forward to another fantastic meeting,” HCEA President Kyle Wood said.



In addition to HCEAConnect, HCEA is co-locating an event during EXHIBITOR's annual LIVE, the 30th Annual Professional Development Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketers, in Las Vegas. HCEAInnovate is designed exclusively for healthcare marketers, associations and societies as they prepare for the next chapter in healthcare convention marketing. This half-day workshop will provide you with best practices, trends and inspiration all designed to innovate your convention marketing programs.



For more information about the HCEA and our events, please contact Amy Lotz, CAE, HCEA executive director, at alotz@hcea.org or 703-935-1961 or visit our website at





