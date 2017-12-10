|
|
|
|
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths
|
Company News, New Products
Freeman Introduces Industry-first Open Technology Platform to Facilitate Connections Across All Points of the Event Ecosystem
10/12/2017
Freeman, the leading global provider of brand experiences, today announced FuzionSM by Freeman, an open product ecosystem that acts as a foundation between digital solutions, establishing a common language that allows them talk to each other. Fuzion solves industry-wide integration issues between digital tools by connecting data across all points of the event ecosystem to create a seamless experience for event organizers and attendees. Event organizers will have the power to choose best-in-class digital solutions that match their unique needs, and with Fuzion, integrating them will be simple.
This platform marks the next step in Freeman’s digital event technology investment. With Fuzion, technology integration will become increasingly easier, supporting continued technology adoption and advancing the industry as a whole. Combining data from disparate sources will also allow event organizers to have a more unified, meaningful view of their event and centralized analytics.
“Achieving true event technology integration that drives improved visibility and actionable insights is one of the biggest opportunities for our industry right now,” said Richard Maranville, executive vice president and chief digital officer of Freeman. “Fuzion is a forward-thinking, transformational technology solution that enables our partners to focus on what they do best and prioritize their customers.”
Fuzion will benefit event marketers and show organizers by:
For customers interested in how Fuzion can solve their integration challenges, they can visit freeman.com/fuzion to learn more.
For partners interested in joining the Fuzion partner network, they can submit inquiries through our developer portal at fuzion.freeman.com.
About Freeman
Freeman is the world’s leading brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan, and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions, and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective, and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with 90+ locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit www.freeman.com.
Contact:
ellen.zeidler@freemanco.com
More information about Freeman...
|
|