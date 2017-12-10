trending Sponsored Content

JW Marriott Announces Completion of Two New Venues in Las Vegas

10/12/2017

A transformation has taken place for meetings and events throughout Las Vegas and beyond, as JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa unveils two unique and modern spaces - Palms Executive Conference Center and Cascade.



As the resort continues to invest millions of dollars in renovations, this spotlight on event space falls in line with an overall Marriott initiative that puts a focus on creative and imaginative meetings.



"We're finding groups are looking for more creativity in their meetings - beautiful spaces, imaginative activities, and outdoor areas to get an inspirational breath of fresh air," said Associate Director of Catering Sales Keri Macanas. "These new spaces allow us to have a little more fun with our events, while also providing our clients all the nuts and bolts to make their events and meetings stand out."







Located in the resort's Palms Tower, there is a level of privacy and exclusivity in the Palms Executive Conference Center, allowing attendees to focus on their meeting and results, while being just a small walk from the bustling resort. JW Marriott's dream team of associates handle the entire event process for clients of all sizes from conceptualizing to execution. The conference center delivers more than 15,000 square feet of customizable indoor/outdoor and pre-function space with natural light, including the Parian Room which can accommodate 50-200 guests, and nine breakout rooms to house 10-100 guests. All audio-visual services are handled with ease including webcasting, mobile apps, high speed internet, ClickShare technology, digital lecterns, and more.



Leaving no details untouched, the culinary team has created innovative meal breaks with the use of communal and family dining, restaurant style food selections, and JW Marriott's award-winning service. Pre-function space throughout the new center boasts a beautiful and expansive patio area surrounded by lush greenery and waterfalls that have come to be synonymous with the sprawling property. Additionally, the new space is designed to be "green" on the inside as well with hydration stations throughout the venue to limit the use of plastic bottles, electronic signage, linen-less tables, recycled notepads, paperless communication options and billing, online event menus, and of course property-wide recycling.



Just off the casino floor, a neighboring event venue, Cascade boasts more than 10,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor space with an open floorplan and modern design. Since opening this summer, the room has hosted special events, weddings, including the trendy wedding brunch, and business seminars.



Both Cascade and the Palms Executive Conference Center provide event planners a new option when considering Las Vegas for their event needs, and both venues are perfect locations to help couples say "I Do" with a view. These new spaces are all within a premier resort nestled in the beautiful golfing and shopping community of Summerlin - just 16 miles from McCarran International Airport and 15 minutes from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.





About Rampart Casino

Rampart Casino, an elegant 50,000 square foot casino, offers more than 1,400 slot machines, two dozen gaming tables, a 300-seat Bingo Room and a Race & Sports Book. Rampart Casino's Rampart Rewards club program offers exclusive resort benefits and rewards based on play, such as dining, spa and golf discounts, plus complimentary room nights at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa. For the latest Rampart Casino news, follow on Facebook (RampartCasino) and Twitter (@RampartCasino). Contact the casino at 702-507-5900.



About the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa

The JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa offers world-class luxury just 20 minutes northwest of the famous Las Vegas Strip. The Las Vegas resort is accessible to Las Vegas Speedway, TPC Las Vegas and a number of other golf courses. The JW Marriott features 548 well-appointed guest rooms and suites set amid 54 acres of lush gardens. Voted as one of the Top 5 Las Vegas Resorts by readers of Cond¨¦ Nast Traveler, and recognized as a Top-Performing Business on TripAdvisor ranked in the top 10% worldwide for traveler feedback, the Las Vegas resort also includes a full-service spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, 33 meetings rooms with 100,000 square feet of flexible space, more than 10 restaurants serving American, Italian, Japanese and Mediterranean cuisines and the on-site Rampart Casino. For information, visit marriott.com/LASJW, Stay up to date with the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa on Facebook and Twitter.



Marriott and the JW Marriott system are not associated with any part of The Resort at Summerlin (the "Resort") other than the JW Marriott Las Vegas hotel (the "Hotel") at the Resort. The Casino is not part of the Hotel and is not part of the JW Marriott system.



About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio and consists of beautiful properties in gateway cities and distinctive resort locations around the world. These elegant hotels cater to today's sophisticated, self©\assured travelers, offering them the quiet luxury they seek in a warmly authentic, relaxed atmosphere lacking in pretense. JW Marriott properties artfully provide highly crafted, anticipatory experiences that are reflective of their locale so that their guests have the time to focus on what is most important to them. Currently, there are 57 JW Marriott hotels in 23 countries; by 2015 the portfolio is expected to encompass 79 properties in 28 countries. marriott.com/jw-marriott/travel.mi



Visit Marriott International, Inc. (NYSE: MAR) for company information. For more information or reservations, please visit our web site at





Contact:

Alissa@prpluslv.com









