|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
How to Budget for International Trade Shows Shows & Events
PACK EXPO Scholarships Award $30,000 to Support Future Workforce Company News
SPARGO, Inc. Certified as MedTech Europe Trusted Partner EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards EXHIBITOR News
Hill & Partners to Give Away a Free All-Access Pass for EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, October 31 to November 3 Company News
GES Earns J.D. Power Certification for the Ninth Year in a Row EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Registration is Now Open Shows & Events
Avery Dennison is 'Pioneering Change' and the Circular Economy at Labelexpo Europe 2017 Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Rich Ennis Joins Nth Degree as Chief Executive Officer
10/12/2017
Nth Degree, a leading full-service global event marketing and labor management company, announced the appointment of Rich Ennis as Chief Executive Officer. Based in Nth Degree’s corporate office in Atlanta, Georgia, Ennis will lead the organization as it embarks on a period of growth and expansion to better support its customers’ face-to-face marketing programs around the world.
“In collaboration with Nth Degree’s management team, we selected Rich Ennis as Nth Degree’s CEO during this period of unprecedented success in the company’s history,” said Kyle Largent, Managing Director of Gladstone Investment Corporation. “Rich’s successful leadership of business-to-business companies and brands, his track record of innovation, and his commitment to fostering the company culture and team member development make him well-suited to lead Nth Degree.”
Prior to joining Nth Degree, Ennis held a variety of leadership positions with growth-oriented firms, including managing Kleenex® and Scott® Towel brands for Kimberly-Clark Corporation. Most recently, he served as CEO of Steritech, a Charlotte, NC-based service organization whose services included customer experience audits to help customers execute well on their brand standards.
“Nth Degree has been successful for close to 40 years by listening to its customers’ needs and exceeding their expectations,” said Ennis. “I will be focused on innovations and growth strategies that help our customers make the most of their marketing dollars in all aspects of their event and trade show programs. I look forward to leading this team and providing our employees with what they need to take care of our customers now and in the future.”
About Nth Degree
At Nth Degree, we don’t merely manage trade shows, exhibits, and events. We use them as a means to create loyal customers for our clients. Our job is to craft experiences that help build stronger brands—and we relish it. Whether we’re managing a complex trade show exhibit, driving strategy for an international event, or simply installing a 10x10 booth for one of 1,100 domestic and multinational clients, we’re passionate about what we do.
From our headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia as well as 21 offices across North America and several major European cities, we serve our clients at over 7,500 event and trade show projects annually. Additional information is available at www.nthdegree.com.
Contact:
esimons@nthdegree.com
More information about Nth Degree...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|