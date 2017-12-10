trending Sponsored Content

FPSA Extends Alliance with Messe Düsseldorf through 2023 PROCESS EXPO

Tweet 10/12/2017

The Food Processing Suppliers Association announced today that it has extended its formal alliance with Messe Düsseldorf through the PROCESS EXPO 2023 trade show. This alliance provides an opportunity for the cross-promotion of the biennial PROCESS EXPO in Chicago, and interpack which is held every three years in Düsseldorf, Germany.



"Since the inception of the FPSA's alliance with Messe Düsseldorf in 2010, and extending our relationship in 2013, the FPSA and PROCESS EXPO have been able to work alongside Messe Düsseldorf to develop both of our international reach and growth in the overseas market. Extending this alliance further until 2023 serves both our associations, allowing us to continue this important relationship," stated David Seckman, President and CEO of FPSA.



Both associations will aid in promoting the shows overseas, with Messe Düsseldorf promoting PROCESS EXPO in the sale of booth space and promoting attendance to food processors around the globe, while FPSA will assist Messe Düsseldorf in the North American markets.



"Messe Düsseldorf is pleased to once again extend this partnership with FPSA. Our relationship with FPSA and PROCESS EXPO has become strategically important to both organizations and this new extension is a solid commitment to the continued development of this relationship," said Bernd Jablonowski, Global Portfolio Director, Processing and Packaging, Messe Düsseldorf.



INTERPACK, which is the number one packaging trade show in the world will be held May 7- 13, 2020 in Düsseldorf. The 2019 PROCESS EXPO is scheduled for October 8-11, 2019 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. For additional information, visit



The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade. FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.





Contact:

amy@riemercommunications.com









