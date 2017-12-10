trending Sponsored Content

MC2 Hires Aaron Miller as Executive Creative Director

Tweet 10/12/2017

MC2 announced that Aaron Miller has joined the company as Executive Creative Director. In this role, he will work closely with the company’s chief strategy officer, national design director, designers and account executives to inspire, lead and motivate teams to create breakthrough face-to-face brand experiences.



“We are pleased to welcome Aaron to the MC2 executive team. He is an exceptionally talented creative leader who will be valuable to client programs and inspiring our account teams,” said Rich McAdam, MC2 President.



A multiple award-winning designer, Miller brings with him to his new role 15 years of experience in the Experiential Marketing industry. He started his career as a designer and then later co-founded and established the design agency, Formstudios, Inc. Miller then went on to work for leading experiential companies expanding his expertise in roles ranging from Senior Designer to Creative Director, and ultimately, in a senior corporate leadership position. His experience includes engagements with clients such as BMW, Sony Playstation, Lexus, Cisco, Toyota and Acura, to name a few.



"It is an exciting opportunity for me to return to MC2, the agency where I began my career in experiential marketing,” said Miller. “I look forward to working with our world class strategic, creative, and production talent to create amazing stories across all live marketing channels and deliver first-in-class brand experiences that increase client value and power those 'You had to be There' moments - both here in Los Angeles and around the world."



Miller received his BFA Interior Design from the University of Georgia. He is based in the company’s new Southern California location.





About MC2

MC2 ("MC-squared") is a leader in the exhibit and event marketing industry. Since 1999, the company has developed into a leading force at trade shows, corporate events and in building permanent branded environments. The company provides and manages integrated marketing programs creating You Had to be There™ experiences where people meet people. Some of the world’s largest brands such as Canon, Samsung, John Deere, General Electric, Toyota, Motorola, Bloomberg, Volvo and 350 others seek MC2's expertise and partnership. MC2 is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York and employs a wide range of face-to-face marketing professionals in 15 locations in the U.S. and a location in Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit





Contact:

cmeyers@mc-2.com











