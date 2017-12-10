trending Sponsored Content

etouches Delivers First-of-its-kind Comprehensive Event Management Platform with the Integration of its Venue Sourcing Solution

Tweet 10/12/2017

etouches, a leading global provider of cloud event management software, today announced its Venue Sourcing offering, an innovative and robust solution now fully integrated into the etouches event management platform. With a strengthened venue sourcing offering, the platform now provides the industry’s most complete, end-to-end solution that supports the entire event lifecycle.



Announced today at IMEX America, Venue Sourcing integrates sourcing and booking with meeting registration and approval, along with an enterprise calendar. The result is a first-of-a-kind solution that enables data incorporation throughout the entire event lifecycle, including unprecedented visibility to drive value and ROI through strategic venue sourcing.



“Travel and meeting professionals must validate their success to senior management and stakeholders, making quick access to meetings data vital. They can drive millions and even tens of millions of dollars in savings through strategic venue sourcing,” said Mike Tenholder, vice president, Channel and Partner Management, etouches. “Using Venue Sourcing, they don’t have to spend days gathering data or duplicating entry of the same information on multiple spreadsheets. All the data they need is instantly available all in one place. We make strategic sourcing simple, so our customers can focus on creating incredible meetings and events, while we handle the data and analytics to maximize success.”



Empowered by etouches’ 2016 acquisition of venue sourcing and booking platform Zentila, the Venue Sourcing solution combines the features and functionality of Zentila’s award-winning platform with etouches’ best-in-class event management software (EMS) solution.Venue Sourcing provides access to 225,000 venues worldwide and is unique in that it automates the heavy lifting needed to source, negotiate, and book a meeting. As a result, it captures 10 times more data to increase event performance while reducing sourcing and booking time by 70 percent, enabling organizations to handle more meetings with the same size staff. Travel and meeting professionals gain instant access to data-driven insights in real time. With greater visibility to manage meeting spend, they can enhance the attendee experience while also driving significant gains in productivity, profitability, and compliance with travel protocols.



This latest integration enhances etouches’ industry-leading ability as a global provider to provide an end-to-end solution for clients with tools to enhance every aspect of an event, including venue sourcing, event management, real-time attendee engagement, and ROI. Most recently, etouches finalized the integration of Loopd technology to create a first-of-its-kind solution to manage every aspect of the event and meeting lifecycle—including unprecedented visibility into real-time performance of live events. Combining an exclusive wearable smart badge with bi-directional CRM, data analytics, and mobile technology, Loopd transforms the attendee experience and provides data-driven insights that help meeting planners realize ROI and monetize their events.



“In recent years, etouches has struck a balance between strategic technology acquisitions and organic product development to build out our event management solution, with a mission of making events and meetings better for all parties—participants, planners, and sponsors,” said etouches Chief Technology Officer Shane Edmonds. “With Venue Sourcing integrated into our comprehensive end-to-end platform, etouches now offers an unrivaled solution that lets our customers measure and manage the entire event lifecycle.”



Earlier this year, etouches announced the company was acquired by HGGC, a leading middle market private equity firm. HGGC’s investment will help etouches expand its business and further invest in its market-leading cloud platform. More than 1,300 customers use etouches’ integrated event management and sourcing platform to organize and execute world-class events around the world. Over the past 12 months, etouches has executed 46,000 events totaling 5.8 million registrations.



etouches will demonstrate its full event lifecycle solution, including Venue Sourcing and Loopd, at booth #G859 at IMEX America, taking place October 10-12, 2017. For more information, visit portal.imexamerica.com/vex/exweb.php?back=vexsearch.php$$exhibname=etouches$standnum=$action=specific&uid=301380.





About etouches

etouches is a global leader in cloud based analytics and data driven end-to-end event management and venue sourcing solutions. The award winning open source platform delivers innovative technology solutions to streamline the event process, providing real-time data and analytics on event performance, customer engagement, and increasing measurable event ROI. Founded in 2008, etouches has assisted over 25,000 event professionals in planning, executing, and measuring their events. With a focus on event sourcing, registration, marketing, logistics, engagement, mobile, and data analytics, the company serves more than 1,300 customers including leading corporations, associations, agencies, and educational institutions globally. Headquartered in the United States, the company also has offices in the UK, Belgium, Australia, Singapore, and UAE. etouches is a portfolio company of private equity firm HGGC. etouches has experienced 50 percent CAGR over the past 4 years. Learn more at





