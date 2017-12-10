trending Sponsored Content

NYC & Company Showcases Development at IMEX America 2017

Tweet 10/12/2017

This week during IMEX America 2017 – America’s worldwide exhibition for incentive travel, meetings and events– NYC & Company is showcasing New York City developments to an influential audience of meeting planners and media from around the globe. As one of the world’s most iconic meeting destinations, the five boroughs continue to offer planners and visitors unmatched infrastructure upgrades, hotel options, meeting spaces, venues and only-in-NYC incentives.



“With more than 6 million delegates visiting the five boroughs each year and no shortage of unmatched new and iconic experiences, New York City continues to grow as a premier global meetings and conventions destination,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company. “It’s a pleasure to be at IMEX America again this year with 24 of our top supplier partners, showcasing all that is new and exciting this year and beyond.”



In 2016, New York City welcomed 6.2 million meeting and convention delegates. The City currently has the most active hotel development pipeline in the country, with more than 114,000 hotel rooms in inventory and 139,000+ total rooms expected by the end of 2019. More than 20 hotel have opened across the five boroughs in 2017 to date, including Public, an Ian Schrager hotel (June 2017); Hotel 50 Bowery (May); LUMA Hotel Times Square (March); and The Whitby Hotel, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, Four Points by Sheraton Midtown West and Doubletree by Hilton Times Square West, all of which debuted in February of this year.



“New York City is experiencing an unprecedented moment in its history, with more hotels, venues, attractions and experiences, than ever before. This added supply means more options–and better value–than ever before, for those who choose to Make it NYC,” added Jerry Cito, NYC & Company Senior Vice President of Convention Development.



The City’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center is currently undergoing a $1.5 billion expansion, adding more than 1.2 million square feet of event space including the largest ballroom in the Northeast at 55,000 square feet. The development, which officially commenced this past March, is expected to be completed in 2021.



As a member of the U.S. Travel Association’s Meetings Mean Business Coalition, NYC & Company promotes meetings industry travel to New York City, emphasizing the importance of face-to-face meetings and events throughout the five boroughs. New York City suppliers represented with NYC & Company at IMEX America this year include 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge; ACCESS New York Metro; Alicart Restaurant Group; Alliance for Downtown New York; Briggs, Inc.; Broadway Inbound; Circle Line Sightseeing; Convene; Fourth Wall Events; Gansevoort Hotel Group; Golden Touch Transportation; InterContinental New York Barclay; The Lexington New York City; Lotte New York Palace; Luna Park in Coney Island; Public New York; Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel; Rockefeller Center; Shackman Associates New York; Starwood Legacy Properties; The Sightseeing Pass; Warwick New York Hotel; The William Vale and YOTEL New York.



In 2016, New York City welcomed a record 60.5 million visitors, generating $43 billion in direct spending. This year, the City expects to welcome 61.8 million visitors.



Visit Booth #1615 at IMEX America, or go to nycgo.com/makeitnyc for more information about planning a meeting in New York City.





About NYC & Company

NYC & Company is the official marketing, tourism and partnership organization for the City of New York, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities throughout the five boroughs, building economic prosperity and spreading the positive image of New York City worldwide. For more information, visit





Contact:

rpeace@nycgo.com









