|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
How to Budget for International Trade Shows Shows & Events
PACK EXPO Scholarships Award $30,000 to Support Future Workforce Company News
SPARGO, Inc. Certified as MedTech Europe Trusted Partner EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards EXHIBITOR News
Hill & Partners to Give Away a Free All-Access Pass for EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, October 31 to November 3 Company News
GES Earns J.D. Power Certification for the Ninth Year in a Row EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Registration is Now Open Shows & Events
Avery Dennison is 'Pioneering Change' and the Circular Economy at Labelexpo Europe 2017 Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Informa Engage Launches Suite of Account-Based Marketing Capabilities
10/12/2017
Informa Engage, the global leader in marketing services, launches a suite of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) capabilities. With a global database of 30+ million professional business decision makers and 1,000+ data segments from its first-party database, Informa Engage uses behavioral data at each stage of the buying journey to understand its user’s needs and provide marketers with targeted prospects.
“Our ABM offering helps marketers identify decision makers in key accounts and reach the defined targets at the right time and in the right place,” said Kate Spellman, president, Informa Engage. “We connect marketers with customers as they move from discovery to identifying features and functionality of a solution to selecting a provider and making a purchase. With a trusted reach to millions of global decision makers through deep sector knowledge our proven strategy allows marketers to reach customers through the entire buyer’s journey.”
The Informa Engage suite of ABM capabilities include:
About Informa Engage
We connect marketers with B2B decision makers. By combining unrivaled reach, deep knowledge of specialist markets and sophisticated marketing we engage buyers – activating real results for marketers. To learn more about Informa Engage Account-Based Marketing capabilities, go to engage.informa.com/direct-marketing/.
Contact:
franzman@beyondwords.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|