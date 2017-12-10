trending Sponsored Content

Informa Engage Launches Suite of Account-Based Marketing Capabilities

Informa Engage, the global leader in marketing services, launches a suite of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) capabilities. With a global database of 30+ million professional business decision makers and 1,000+ data segments from its first-party database, Informa Engage uses behavioral data at each stage of the buying journey to understand its user’s needs and provide marketers with targeted prospects.



“Our ABM offering helps marketers identify decision makers in key accounts and reach the defined targets at the right time and in the right place,” said Kate Spellman, president, Informa Engage. “We connect marketers with customers as they move from discovery to identifying features and functionality of a solution to selecting a provider and making a purchase. With a trusted reach to millions of global decision makers through deep sector knowledge our proven strategy allows marketers to reach customers through the entire buyer’s journey.”



The Informa Engage suite of ABM capabilities include: Target companies identified by the marketer or Informa Engage strategic insight as qualified candidates

Look-alike modeling identifies and builds the universe of records that match companies account list and selected criteria

Target personas allows marketers to map contacts to data points such as industry, employee size, sales volume, title and job function

Behavioral intent provides valuable information on user activities and interests by using data to look at the behaviors/activities of interest to a marketer Combining vertical expertise with audience behavior and first party data, Informa Engage puts relevant content in front of targeted companies. Marketers can take advantage of targeted awareness and engagement campaigns building ongoing relationships with the right contacts.





About Informa Engage

We connect marketers with B2B decision makers. By combining unrivaled reach, deep knowledge of specialist markets and sophisticated marketing we engage buyers – activating real results for marketers. To learn more about Informa Engage Account-Based Marketing capabilities, go to





Contact:

franzman@beyondwords.com









