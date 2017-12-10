|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths Shows & Events
PACK EXPO Scholarships Award $30,000 to Support Future Workforce Company News
SPARGO, Inc. Certified as MedTech Europe Trusted Partner EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards EXHIBITOR News
Hill & Partners to Give Away a Free All-Access Pass for EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, October 31 to November 3 Company News
GES Earns J.D. Power Certification for the Ninth Year in a Row EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Registration is Now Open Shows & Events
Avery Dennison is 'Pioneering Change' and the Circular Economy at Labelexpo Europe 2017 Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Venues & Destinations
Puerto Rico Convention Center to Resume its Schedule of Conventions Beginning January 1, 2018
10/12/2017
AEG Facilities and the Puerto Rico Convention Center (PRCC) announce that the PRCC is “Open for Business.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has made PRCC their command center and 600 FEMA workers, contractors and National Guard members will be headquartered at the Convention Center for the remainder of 2017.
The PRCC has welcomed close to 200 evacuees and victims from the surrounding Caribbean Islands who were displaced because of Hurricane Irma. The AEG 1Source team and many other AEG team members have been assisting with ongoing relief efforts.
Many of Puerto Rico’s hotels are housing local and international relief workers, law enforcement and government officials, as well as guests. A number of them are also providing Wi-Fi hotspots.
Following FEMA’s departure, the Puerto Rico Convention Center will resume its schedule of conventions beginning January 1, 2018.
"Our love and prayers go to all those effected by the tragic events in Las Vegas, as well as our friends in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Islands who are facing the aftermath of Hurricanes Maria and Irma. We are heartened by the messages we have received from everyone in the events and entertainment industry. It is reassuring to know that as an industry we come together as one to help each other in times of trouble," said a prepared statement sent by AEG Facilities to media organizations.
"We salute the strength of our colleagues at the Puerto Rico Convention Center who are providing active support for the relief efforts. The PRCC is fully operational and was well prepared for the hurricanes with a full supply of diesel for numerous back-up generators and was well stocked with food and beverage supplies."
Should you need any additional information or are considering the Puerto Rico Convention Center for an upcoming event, please contact Margaret (Peggy) Colon, Director of Sales & Marketing at +1 787 300 6715 or mcolon@prconvention.com, or go to www.prconvention.com.
Contact:
mcolon@prconvention.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|