trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Shows & Events

Sponsored Content

submit your news email newsletter

Venues & Destinations

Puerto Rico Convention Center to Resume its Schedule of Conventions Beginning January 1, 2018

Tweet 10/12/2017

AEG Facilities and the Puerto Rico Convention Center (PRCC) announce that the PRCC is “Open for Business.”



The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has made PRCC their command center and 600 FEMA workers, contractors and National Guard members will be headquartered at the Convention Center for the remainder of 2017.



The PRCC has welcomed close to 200 evacuees and victims from the surrounding Caribbean Islands who were displaced because of Hurricane Irma. The AEG 1Source team and many other AEG team members have been assisting with ongoing relief efforts.



Many of Puerto Rico’s hotels are housing local and international relief workers, law enforcement and government officials, as well as guests. A number of them are also providing Wi-Fi hotspots.



Following FEMA’s departure, the Puerto Rico Convention Center will resume its schedule of conventions beginning January 1, 2018.



"Our love and prayers go to all those effected by the tragic events in Las Vegas, as well as our friends in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Islands who are facing the aftermath of Hurricanes Maria and Irma. We are heartened by the messages we have received from everyone in the events and entertainment industry. It is reassuring to know that as an industry we come together as one to help each other in times of trouble," said a prepared statement sent by AEG Facilities to media organizations.



"We salute the strength of our colleagues at the Puerto Rico Convention Center who are providing active support for the relief efforts. The PRCC is fully operational and was well prepared for the hurricanes with a full supply of diesel for numerous back-up generators and was well stocked with food and beverage supplies."



Should you need any additional information or are considering the Puerto Rico Convention Center for an upcoming event, please contact Margaret (Peggy) Colon, Director of Sales & Marketing at +1 787 300 6715 or mcolon@prconvention.com, or go to





Contact:

mcolon@prconvention.com









AEG Facilities and the Puerto Rico Convention Center (PRCC) announce that the PRCC is “Open for Business.”The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has made PRCC their command center and 600 FEMA workers, contractors and National Guard members will be headquartered at the Convention Center for the remainder of 2017.The PRCC has welcomed close to 200 evacuees and victims from the surrounding Caribbean Islands who were displaced because of Hurricane Irma. The AEG 1Source team and many other AEG team members have been assisting with ongoing relief efforts.Many of Puerto Rico’s hotels are housing local and international relief workers, law enforcement and government officials, as well as guests. A number of them are also providing Wi-Fi hotspots.Following FEMA’s departure, the Puerto Rico Convention Center will resume its schedule of conventions beginning January 1, 2018."Our love and prayers go to all those effected by the tragic events in Las Vegas, as well as our friends in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Islands who are facing the aftermath of Hurricanes Maria and Irma. We are heartened by the messages we have received from everyone in the events and entertainment industry. It is reassuring to know that as an industry we come together as one to help each other in times of trouble," said a prepared statement sent by AEG Facilities to media organizations."We salute the strength of our colleagues at the Puerto Rico Convention Center who are providing active support for the relief efforts. The PRCC is fully operational and was well prepared for the hurricanes with a full supply of diesel for numerous back-up generators and was well stocked with food and beverage supplies."Should you need any additional information or are considering the Puerto Rico Convention Center for an upcoming event, please contact Margaret (Peggy) Colon, Director of Sales & Marketing at +1 787 300 6715 or mcolon@prconvention.com, or go to www.prconvention.com Tweet



