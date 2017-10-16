trending Sponsored Content

GES Achieves Environmental Sustainability Recertification

The certification encourages organizations to adopt environmental standards to create more sustainable events and recognizes enterprises for diligent work toward expanding sustainable practices.



“The willingness of GES to utilize more sustainable materials and practices has been critical in our mission to reduce IMEX’s waste footprint,” said Mark Mulligan, associate director of IMEX Group. “Through our partnership we are demonstrating that trade shows can be both green and cost effective. GES fully deserves recognition for the crucial role they play in pursuit of our joint sustainability goals.”



GES was first certified in 2015 and was recently recertified by iCompli, a division of BPA Worldwide.







“Congratulations to GES on attaining APEX/ASTM Level 2 recertification,” said Kristen Dimond, vice president and general manager of Sands Expo and Convention Center. “As the proud recipients of the same certification, the entire team at Sands Expo and The Venetian Congress Center understands the dedication it takes to achieve this status. As leaders in sustainability within our industry, we applaud the commitment of GES to our community and the environment. We are pleased to continue our partnership with the shared vision to deliver sustainable events for our mutual customers.”



“Clients that choose GES as their event partner have the best resources and practices for achieving their sustainability goals,” said Sheila LeMaster, vice president of exhibitor services at GES. “Events are created and produced with sustainability measures in mind every step of the way, minimizing the event’s impact on the environment. That’s why achieving recertification this year for Level 2 APEX/ASTM is an exciting accomplishment for GES and our Sustainability Council. It’s a testament to our long commitment to sustainability, and reinforces the message about our sustainability mission for our customers, our employees, and most importantly to our environment.”





About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Canadian International Auto Show. GES’ National Servicenter has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past nine years, and for the eighth year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation’s Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit



About BPA Worldwide's iCompli Division

BPA's iCompli division verifies compliance to defined standards providing independent verification of technology or service claims. Customized engagements are performed by auditors who are fully certified in specific areas of compliance testing and analysis. iCompli verifies adherence to the recommended guidelines of industry bodies and government regulations, as well as self-declared or internal policies and controls. Visit





Contact:

dpage@ges.com











