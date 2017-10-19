|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
How to Budget for International Trade Shows Shows & Events
PACK EXPO Scholarships Award $30,000 to Support Future Workforce Company News
SPARGO, Inc. Certified as MedTech Europe Trusted Partner EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Registration is Now Open Shows & Events
Avery Dennison is 'Pioneering Change' and the Circular Economy at Labelexpo Europe 2017 Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths Venues & Destinations
HelmsBriscoe Receives Visit Phoenix’s Visitor Industry Champion Award People
Exhibit Industry Pioneer John Hasbrouck Succumbs to Accident Injuries
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Apogee Exhibits and Environments Launches Rebranded Web Site
10/19/2017
Apogee Exhibits and Environments has recently launched its new website at www.apogeeexhibits.com. According to President and CEO, Mark Taylor, “Apogee Exhibits’ new website communicates essential information about who we are, how we work, while also showcasing a sampling of our recent work in building our clients’ brands on the show floor.
We did an extensive search of agencies to help us build our new brand and finally chose Mason Marketing in Penfield, NY. They did extensive research on our culture, our competition, and our industry and really gave our new site a unique look and feel.” When asked what inspired the agency’s rebranding efforts for Apogee, Terri Cubiotti, Chief Operating Officer at Mason Marketing, said, “Apogee takes a distinctly unique approach to creating branded experiences for its clients, so we felt like their new web site needed to be branded to reflect what truly makes them unique in this space.”
Taylor adds, “Our website not only showcases the fact that we’re nimble enough to adjust our process to best fit our clients’ needs, but also showcases enhanced capability in design, construction, and management of client programs.”
Additional planned expansion of the site will include more portable/modular design options, case studies, as well as educational tools that clients can access to help improve their performance at events.
About Apogee Exhibits and Environments
Celebrating 26 years in business, Apogee is a full-service exhibit and event marketing firm designed to help drive brand performance by making positive, lasting impressions and elevating the show experience for its clients’ customers. Apogee’s scope of work includes exhibit design, fabrication services, management services, interactive technology and many other brand-strengthening products and services. For more information, visit www.apogeeexhibits.com.
Contact:
mtaylor@apogeenow.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|