Company News
Nimlok Introduces New Resources to Guide the Exhibit Design Process
10/19/2017
Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is proud to introduce several new educational resources aimed at guiding exhibitors through the trade show exhibit design and creation process.
These free trade show planning tools and educational resources include:
About Nimlok
Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is a global leader in delivering face-to-face marketing experiences, including trade show exhibits, event environments and permanent solutions for branding spaces. Now in its fourth decade, Nimlok works via a network of 200 partners in 56 countries to provide strategy and execution in exhibit design, construction, installation, dismantling and storage. For more information go to www.nimlok.com.
Contact:
amyb@orbus.com
More information about Nimlok...
