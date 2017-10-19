WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
Topics Magazine Find It EXHIBITORLIVE eTrak FastTrak Certification Awards News Advertise
News
Breaking
News
Sponsored
Content
Associations/
Press
Awards
Company
News
International
New
Products
People
Shows
& Events
Venues
& Destinations
EXHIBITOR
News
trending
Sponsored Content
Access and CTSM: Sponsorship as a Critical Component of Exhibit Marketing Shows & Events
PACK EXPO Scholarships Award $30,000 to Support Future Workforce Company News
SPARGO, Inc. Certified as MedTech Europe Trusted Partner EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Registration is Now Open Shows & Events
Avery Dennison is 'Pioneering Change' and the Circular Economy at Labelexpo Europe 2017 Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths Venues & Destinations
HelmsBriscoe Receives Visit Phoenix’s Visitor Industry Champion Award People
Exhibit Industry Pioneer John Hasbrouck Succumbs to Accident Injuries
submit your news
email newsletter
Company News
Nimlok Introduces New Resources to Guide the Exhibit Design Process
10/19/2017
Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is proud to introduce several new educational resources aimed at guiding exhibitors through the trade show exhibit design and creation process.

These free trade show planning tools and educational resources include: Nimlok and its network of expert distributors are committed to educating clients on best practices for achieving trade show success. Additional free educational resources can be found at www.nimlok.com/learning-center.


About Nimlok
Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is a global leader in delivering face-to-face marketing experiences, including trade show exhibits, event environments and permanent solutions for branding spaces. Now in its fourth decade, Nimlok works via a network of 200 partners in 56 countries to provide strategy and execution in exhibit design, construction, installation, dismantling and storage. For more information go to www.nimlok.com.


Contact:
amyb@orbus.com





More information about Nimlok...




FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
Lead Management
Reality Engineering Solutions
Rental
P.O.P. Exhibits Inc.
International
ProExhibits
Exhibit Producers
Derse
>> More Products



Join the EXHIBITOR Community Search the Site
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
 MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
 FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
 EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
 ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
 FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
 CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
 AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
 NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott