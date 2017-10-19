trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Shows & Events

Sponsored Content

Venues & Destinations

People

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Nimlok Introduces New Resources to Guide the Exhibit Design Process

Tweet 10/19/2017

Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is proud to introduce several new educational resources aimed at guiding exhibitors through the trade show exhibit design and creation process.



These free trade show planning tools and educational resources include: How to Design & Build a Killer Trade Show Exhibit e-book: This e-book walks readers through the entire process of designing and building the exhibit, from identifying goals and completing an exhibit needs assessment, through the exhibit design, detailing, production process to the transportation of the exhibit to the show floor.





Custom Trade Show Exhibits - From Concept to Show Floor video: This video takes viewers through the process of creating a custom trade show booth and highlights some important considerations for exhibitors from start to finish.





Crash Course to Custom Trade Show Booth Design blog post: Learn how to create a high-impact exhibit with this blog post. From defining your goals and budget to designing, building and managing your exhibit, this article guides readers through the stages of designing a custom trade show exhibit. Nimlok and its network of expert distributors are committed to educating clients on best practices for achieving trade show success. Additional free educational resources can be found at





About Nimlok

Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is a global leader in delivering face-to-face marketing experiences, including trade show exhibits, event environments and permanent solutions for branding spaces. Now in its fourth decade, Nimlok works via a network of 200 partners in 56 countries to provide strategy and execution in exhibit design, construction, installation, dismantling and storage. For more information go to





Contact:

amyb@orbus.com











More information about Nimlok...





Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is proud to introduce several new educational resources aimed at guiding exhibitors through the trade show exhibit design and creation process.These free trade show planning tools and educational resources include:Nimlok and its network of expert distributors are committed to educating clients on best practices for achieving trade show success. Additional free educational resources can be found at www.nimlok.com/learning-center About NimlokNimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is a global leader in delivering face-to-face marketing experiences, including trade show exhibits, event environments and permanent solutions for branding spaces. Now in its fourth decade, Nimlok works via a network of 200 partners in 56 countries to provide strategy and execution in exhibit design, construction, installation, dismantling and storage. For more information go to www.nimlok.com Tweet



